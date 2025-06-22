No immediate plans for Putin-Trump call after US strikes on Iran: Kremlin Russian officials have issued strong criticism of the US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites, questioning both their legitimacy and intent. Leonid Slutsky, Chairman of the State Duma’s Foreign Affairs Committee, dismissed the military action as lacking any credible justification.

Moscow:

The Kremlin has confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has no immediate plans to speak with US President Donald Trump following Washington’s targeted military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. Responding to queries from the press on Sunday (June 22), Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated, “There are no such plans,” regarding a possible call between Putin and Trump. However, he noted that a conversation could be arranged swiftly if the situation demanded it.

US strikes target key Iranian nuclear sites

The remarks came in the aftermath of US airstrikes on three major Iranian nuclear facilities- Fordo, Isfahan, and Natanz. The operation was reportedly intended to dismantle Iran’s nuclear capabilities. US President Trump warned that further military action could follow if Iran chose to retaliate.

Russian lawmakers criticise US action

Russian officials have sharply criticised the American strikes. Leonid Slutsky, Chair of the State Duma’s Foreign Affairs Committee, said the operation lacked military justification. “Trump has been drawn into another regime change narrative, as seen in Iraq,” Slutsky remarked, suggesting parallels with past U.S. interventions.

Medvedev: Strikes failed to cripple Iran’s nuclear program

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev also questioned the strategic impact of the attack. Writing on his Telegram channel, Medvedev- currently the Deputy Chair of the National Security Council- claimed that Iran’s core nuclear infrastructure remained largely intact. “What did the Americans achieve by striking three sites in Iran? It appears the critical infrastructure of the nuclear cycle has suffered little or not at all,” he stated.

Russia slams US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites as ‘irresponsible’ and unlawful

Russia has issued a sharp condemnation of the recent US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, calling the action “irresponsible” and a flagrant violation of international norms.

Violation of International law and UN charter, says Moscow

In a strongly worded statement released on Sunday, the Russian Foreign Ministry denounced the US military operation, stating that the attack on the sovereign territory of Iran “grossly violates international law, the UN Charter, and relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.”

“These actions, regardless of the justifications offered, are unacceptable under international law,” the statement emphasised.

Concern over the permanent UN Security Council member’s role

Although the United States was not named directly, the Russian Foreign Ministry criticised the role of a permanent UN Security Council member in executing such strikes. It expressed deep concern that a country entrusted with global peace and security responsibilities would engage in actions that undermine those very principles.

3 key nuclear sites targeted

The US military targeted three significant Iranian nuclear facilities—Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan—in a high-stakes escalation of the broader Israel-Iran conflict. The strikes reportedly aimed to dismantle Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

Trump claims facilities were ‘obliterated’

In a post-strike statement, US President Donald Trump declared that Iran’s nuclear facilities had been “completely and totally obliterated.” The full extent of the damage remains unverified, but Russia’s reaction signals potential geopolitical fallout.

