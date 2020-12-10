Image Source : AP/FILE No drinking alcohol for two months after Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine shot: Russian officials

Russian officials have advised citizens to avoid drinking alcohol for two months after getting the Sputnik V vaccine shot. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said that people will have to observe extra precautions during the 42 days it takes for the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to become effective.

"Russians will have to refrain from visiting crowded places, wear face masks, use sanitizers, minimise contacts and refrain from drinking alcohol or taking immunosuppressant drugs," Golikova said in an interview to TASS News Agency.

Anna Popova, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Russia's consumer safety watchdog also recommended avoiding alcohol. She said people should stop drinking alcohol at least two weeks before getting the first of two injections. They should continue to abstain for a further 42 days.

"It's a strain on the body. If we want to stay healthy and have a strong immune response, don't drink alcohol," Popova said.

According to the World Health Organisation, Russia is the fourth-largest consumer of alcohol per person in the world. The average Russian consumes 15.1 litres of alcohol a year.

Russia became the first country in the world to register a COVID-19 vaccine in August. Developed by Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian defence ministry, the vaccine is currently under late-stage trial in Moscow.

Russia has recorded the world`s fourth-highest COVID-19 cases of over 2.5 million with 44,220 deaths from the virus, Johns Hopkins University and Medicine reported.

