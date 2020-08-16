Image Source : AP No delay in investigations into Beirut's explosions, says Lebanese President

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said that there is no delay in investigations into the explosions that rocked Beirut on August 4, the National News Agency reported.

"We need time to find out the truth because there exist many assumptions and possibilities; we should be very accurate in considering each assumption," Aoun said, adding that he understands people's anger and he shares with them the same feelings.

Two huge explosions rocked Port of Beirut on August 4, shaking buildings all over Lebanon's capital, while killing at least 177 people and wounding 6,000.

Primary information reveals that ammonium nitrate stored since 2014 in warehouse No. 12 at Port of Beirut may have caused the explosions.

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage