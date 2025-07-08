Nimisha Priya, Indian nurse on death row in Yemen, to be executed on July 16 Nimisha Priya was handed a death sentence by a Yemeni court in connection with the murder of a Yemen national.

New Delhi:

Nimisha Priya, the 37-year-old nurse hailing from Kerala and on a death row in Yemen, will be executed in the country on July 16, media reports claimed on Tuesday.

Priya was handed the death sentence after being convicted of murdering Yemeni citizen Talal Abdo Mehdi. The two had partnered to open a clinic, a legal requirement for foreign nationals in Yemen. Priya allegedly sedated Talal in an attempt to retrieve her passport, which he had taken from her. However, he died due to a drug overdose.

Execution date confirmed, but intervention still possible

Following Talal’s death, Priya and a Yemeni colleague, Hanan, allegedly dismembered and disposed of the body in a water tank.

Baskaran, who has been negotiating with Yemeni authorities and Talal’s family, confirmed that a letter from the public prosecutor has been sent to the jail officials, scheduling her execution for July 16. He added that despite the set date, there are still options for intervention and that the Indian government could step in to try to save her life.