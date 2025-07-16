Nimisha Priya case: Yemen national victim's family firm on execution, says 'no postponement will stop us' Nimisha Priya case: The brother Talal Abo Mahdi, the Yemeni national who was murdered by Nimisha Priya, has rejected any form of mediation for compensation, demanding justice and death penalty.

New Delhi:

Nimisha Priya, a nurse from Kerala, has received temporary relief after her scheduled execution in Yemen was postponed, but concerns about her life remain following a recent statement from the brother of Talal Abdo Mahdi, the Yemeni national for whose murder Nimisha was given the death penalty.

Mahdi's brother Abdelfattah Mahdi has slammed the postponement of the execution and strongly rejected the efforts to get Nimisha a pardon from the deceased's family and talks of mediation from various parties, including the Indian government.

In a post on Facebook, Abdelfattah said their demand for Qisas (retribution) as per the Islamic Sharia law remains firm and that they will follow up with legal proceedings until the execution is done.

The remarks come after the Yemeni authorities postponed Nimisha's execution, originally scheduled for Wednesday, July 16 to an unspecified date, following mediation from a Muslim cleric from Kerala on Tuesday.

Talal Adbo Madhi's brother rejects mediation, pardon for Nimisha

"What is happening today, and all the talk of mediation and reconciliation attempts, is neither new nor surprising. Throughout the years of our case, there have been covert efforts and serious attempts at mediation, and that is natural and expected. But the pressures we have faced have not changed us. Our demand is clear: Qisas (retribution), and nothing else, no matter what," he wrote in the post, as per media reports.

"The execution has now been postponed. Unfortunately, we did not expect this, especially since those who stopped it are well aware of our absolute rejection of any form or method of reconciliation. In any case, what follows the setting of an execution date is harder than what came before. We will follow through with the execution until it is carried out," he added.

"No postponement will stop us. No pressure will shake us. Blood cannot be bought. Justice cannot be forgotten. Qisas will come, no matter how long the road, it’s only a matter of time. With God's help," the post said.

Nimisha Priya's case

Nimisha Priya has been in a Yemeni prison for the past eight years, having been accused of murdering Abdo Mehdi in 2017. Yemen’s Supreme Court had sentenced her to death for the crime. She was scheduled to be executed on Wednesday, but the hanging was deferred at the last moment, giving some hope to her family and supporters.

Meanwhile, Kerala CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan confirmed that the execution has been put on hold and said that discussions on several aspects are ongoing, including talks with Yemeni officials and the victim’s family.

What Yemen's law says about pardon for those on death row

Under Yemeni law, a pardon can be granted by the victim's family, and in this case, the family of Abdo Mehdi holds the power to forgive Nimisha. However, differences have emerged within the family, complicating negotiations. Religious leaders and officials involved in the discussions are working to resolve the matter. If the family agrees to pardon her, they will receive 'blood money', financial compensation given under Sharia law in exchange for forgiveness. Reports suggest that the next phase of talks could focus on the amount of this compensation.

Kerala-based billionaire M A Yusuff Ali has expressed willingness to offer any financial assistance needed, and the Indian government continues to engage with the case with full seriousness.