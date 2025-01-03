Friday, January 03, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. India extending all possible help to Nimisha Priya, says MEA on Kerala nurse's death sentence in Yemen

India extending all possible help to Nimisha Priya, says MEA on Kerala nurse's death sentence in Yemen

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in a weekly press briefing, said New Delhi is extending all possible help in the matter

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 New Delhi Published : Jan 03, 2025 16:44 IST, Updated : Jan 03, 2025 16:44 IST
Nimisha Priya
Image Source : FILE Nimisha Priya

New Delhi: India on Thursday said it is extending all possible help to explore relevant options in the case of an Indian nurse facing a death sentence in Yemen. Nimisha Priya, hailing from Kollengode in Kerala's Palakkad district, has been reportedly handed capital punishment for allegedly murdering a Yemeni citizen. 

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in a weekly press briefing, said New Delhi is extending all possible help in the matter. "We are closely following the developments around the sentencing of Ms. Nimisha Priya. The government is extending all possible help in the matter," he said.

Jaiswal was replying to a media query.

Reports said Priya was handed capital punishment by a trial court in 2020 and Yemen's Supreme Judicial Council upheld the verdict in November 2023.

Yemen's President Rashad al-Alimi has reportedly approved Priya's death sentence.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement