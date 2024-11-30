Nigeria: 27 dead, over 100 missing after boat capsizes in Niger River

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Representative Image

In a tragic incident, at least 27 people died while over 100, including women were missing, after a boat capsized along the Niger River in central Nigeria, the local emergency management agency said on Friday. The accident took place late Thursday when the boat carrying mostly traders from Missa community in central Kogi state was heading to a weekly market in neighbouring Niger state, a National Inland Waterways Authority spokesperson said.

According to the information, the final death count from the accident would be known once the search and rescue operation ends, said Sandra Musa, spokesperson for Kogi State Emergency Management Agency. Musa said, "So far, 27 bodies have been recovered, but (the) rescue operation is still ongoing." The spokesperson said none of the passengers were wearing life jackets, which significantly increased the risk of fatalities.

No survivors found

According to a report by AP, about 200 passengers were on the boat. While rescuers managed to pull 27 bodies from the river by Friday, no survivor was found about 12 hours after the incident occurred, Musa said.

It is still unclear what caused the sinking but local media reports suggested that overloading may have been the reason. Notably, overcrowding and overloading on boats are common in remote parts of Nigeria where the lack of good roads leaves many with no alternative routes.

It must be mentioned here that such incidents are becoming a concern for the most populous African nation. Most of the accidents have been because of overcrowding while the safety measures and regulations for water transportation are not properly enforced.

Over 100 dead in similar incident

Earlier in May 2021, over 100 people went missing and feared dead after a boat with more than 165 passengers on board, including women and children, broke and sank in Nigeria. 22 people were rescued. The boat was travelling in Nigeria's northern Kebbi state, as per the officials, when the accident took place.

(With inputs from agencies)