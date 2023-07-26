Niger, most unstable country in world, facing 'coup' attempt as guards lock President Bazoum inside palace

Follow us on Image Source : @MOHAMEDBAZOUM/TWITTER Mohamed Bazoum

Niger security forces have once again reportedly attempted a coup as access to the residence and offices of President Mohamed Bazoum was blocked off since Wednesday morning, local media reported. Notably, Bazoum was democratically elected in 2021 and is considered a close ally of France.

According to the reports, entry and exit gates were sealed off both to Bazoum’s official home and offices in the presidential complex in Niamey. However, media reports claimed there was no abnormal military deployment or sounds of gunfire in the area.

President Mohamed Bazoum's official account tweeted that some in the presidential guard engaged in an “anti-Republican demonstration” and tried in vain to obtain the support of the other security forces.

Negotiations underway

Someone close to the president who wasn't authorized to speak to the media told The Associated Press that the presidential guard surrounded his house with him and his wife inside and that negotiations were underway between the parties

It is worth mentioning Niger is a landlocked West African nation and had experienced four coup attempts since its independence from France in 1960. The state is one of the most unstable nations in the world. Later in February 2010, the country witnessed its last coup wherein then president Mamadou Tandja was overthrown.

In March 2021, a coup was attempted just two days before Bazoum was set to take oath of the President, but was failed. Subsequently, several top military officials including including the suspected ringleader, an air force captain named Sani Gourouza were arrested.

