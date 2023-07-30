Niger: Pro-junta protestors strike French embassy in Niamey; Macron says won't tolerate, will respond

Follow us on Image Source : AP/INDIA TV Macron says won't tolerate and will respond to pro-junta protestors in Niamey

Niger, which has recently hit headlines after the Presidential security guard dethroned its President Mohamed Bazoum, was engulfed in massive civilian unrest on Sunday as it attacked the French embassy. Hundreds of videos went viral on social media platforms showcased thousands of junta supporters surging through the streets of the national capital, Niamey, waving Russian flags, chanting the name of the Russian president and forcefully denouncing former colonial power France.

In several videos, protestors were seen lighting the French Embassy's main door on fire.

Meanwhile, denouncing the violent attack, French President Emmanuel Macron's office, in a statement, said, "The President will not tolerate any attack against France and its interests". The office mentioned that it would respond to attacks against French diplomats, armed forces or businesses.

Coup in Niger is not the first time

It is worth mentioning Niger is a landlocked West African nation and has experienced four coup attempts since its independence from France in 1960. The state is one of the most unstable nations in the world. Later in February 2010, the country witnessed its last coup wherein then president Mamadou Tandja was overthrown.

In March 2021, a coup was attempted just two days before Bazoum was set to take oath of the President, but was failed. Subsequently, several top military officials including including the suspected ringleader, an air force captain named Sani Gourouza were arrested.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

