Newsreader's tooth falls out live on air. Here's what happened next

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MARICHKAPADALKO The newsreader's tooth falls out live on air

A Ukrainian TV newsreader's front tooth fell out during a live broadcast on coronavirus pandemic. The newsreader Marichka Padalko was providing an update on the coronavirus crisis on Ukrainian TV when she felt the tooth come loose as she was speaking.

Surprisingly, she kept her cool and carry on with the report as if nothing had happened. Rather than panic as many of us would, Marichka simply put her hand in front of her mouth to catch the tooth and carried on without a pause like a true professional, as reported by Mirror.

Everyone was completely unaware that her front tooth was missing, the subtle moment was spotted by some viewers who posted about it on social media.

When Marichka saw the messages, she replied to one to confirm: "Yes, I really lost part of my front tooth today during the live TSN broadcast at 9 am.

"This is probably my most curious experience in 20 years as a presenter."

A colleague replied to praise her composure in the difficult situation, writing: "You reacted as if you lose your teeth every day."

The Ukranian Journalist shared the video of her personal Instagram account, saying it was one of many "unpredictable" situations she has had to deal with during her time as a reporter.

She explained that it had likely happened as a result of an accident that happened more than 10 years ago involving her young daughter.

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage