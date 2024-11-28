Thursday, November 28, 2024
     
New Zealand Prime Minister's limousine car collides with police vehicle in Wellington

The Department of Internal Affairs, responsible for official vehicles, reported damage to the rear of the limousine. Speaking to reporters in Auckland on Thursday, Luxon described the crash as a "bit of a shock" but assured he was "fine."

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Wellington Published : Nov 28, 2024 11:45 IST, Updated : Nov 28, 2024 11:48 IST
New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon
Image Source : AP New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon

Wellington: A police car collided with the rear of an official limousine transporting New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Finance Minister Nicola Willis in Wellington, officials said on Thursday. The minor crash occurred on Wednesday afternoon on the main road to the airport in Wellington, New Zealand's capital, where the parliament is located. No one was injured in the incident.

Police have launched an investigation into the collision.

The Department of Internal Affairs, the agency that manages official vehicles, says the rear of the limousine was damaged. Luxon told reporters in Auckland on Thursday that the crash was a "bit of a shock" but he was "fine". The prime minister said he did not know if the car would be written off.

This is a breaking news. More details will be added.

