New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon to visit India next week on PM Modi's invitation New Zealand PM to visit India: He will visit New Delhi and Mumbai before returning to Wellington on March 20.

New Zealand PM to visit India: At the invitation of PM Narendra Modi, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will pay an official visit to India from March 16 to March 20, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. This would be Luxon's first visit to India as the Prime Minister of New Zealand.

"This would be the first visit to India by Prime Minister Rt Hon Luxon in his present capacity. He will visit New Delhi and Mumbai before returning to Wellington on 20 March 2025," the statement said.

New Zealand PM hold talks with PM Modi, President Murmu

During his visit, Prime Minister Luxon will hold talks with PM Modi and President Droupadi Murmu. "During his visit, Prime Minister Rt Hon Luxon will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 17 covering various aspects of India-New Zealand relations. Prime Minister Modi will host a lunch in honour of the visiting dignitary. A call on Rashtrapatiji Droupadi Murmu is scheduled on the same day," the statement said.

Luxon is scheduled to join the inaugural session of the 10th Raisina Dialogue 2025 on March 17 and deliver the keynote address.

Luxon to visit Mumbai

Luxon is also scheduled to visit Mumbai on March 19-20, where he will have interactions with Indian business leaders and representatives from various walks of life.

The statement further said that Luxon will be accompanied by a high-level delegation from various fields. "He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Ministers, senior officials, businesses, media and members of the Indian diaspora community in New Zealand," the statement said.

The statement added that Luxon's visit reaffirms the enduring ties between the two nations. "Prime Minister Rt Hon Luxon's visit underscores the longstanding and enduring ties between India and New Zealand. It reaffirms the continued commitment of both countries to further strengthen the bilateral relationship across all sectors and deepen our close people-to-people ties," as per the statement.

