New Zealand PM grooves to 'Dama Dam Mast Kalandar' at India's 79th Independence Day celebrations | Watch

Wellington:

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon won the hearts of the Indian community at the 79th Independence Day celebrations in South Auckland as he grooved to the iconic song "Dama Dam Mast Kalandar." The event marked India's 79th Independence Day and was attended by members of the Indian diaspora.

Indian singer Shibani Kashyap added a special charm to the evening with her live performance. During the event at the Due Drop Events Centre on Saturday night, she invited New Zealand Prime Minister onstage to join her in the festivities.

Luxon posted the video on his Instagram and captioned it: "INNZ Just two Dads getting in the groove for Indian Independence Day in South Auckland."

Later in an X post, the Prime Minister shared the pictures of the celebration and wrote, "Joining in the fun with the Indian Community celebrating India Independence Day."

India's 79th Independence Day

India on August 15 celebrated its 79th Independence Day with patriotic fervor and grand festivities across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the tricolor at the Red Fort in New Delhi and addressed the nation, highlighting the government's achievements and future vision. From schools to government institutions and residential societies, the day was marked with flag hoisting ceremonies, cultural programs, and tributes to the freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the country's independence.

The celebration extended beyond India's borders as well, with the Indian diaspora organising special events worldwide to honor the occasion.

In a historic first for Seattle city in the state of Washington, the Indian Tricolour was raised atop the iconic Space Needle on the 79th Independence Day. Built in 1962 for the World Fair, the Space Needle has long symbolised Seattle’s skyline and represents the tech-driven future of the US Pacific Northwest.

The Consul General of India in Seattle, along with Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and other city leaders, participated in the momentous occasion. They acknowledged the significant role of the Indian American community in shaping Seattle’s rise as a global technology hub.

