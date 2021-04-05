Monday, April 05, 2021
     
A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6 on the Richter scale, hit the east coast of North Island of New Zealand on Monday, as per the National Center for Seismology.

Wellington Updated on: April 05, 2021 13:52 IST
Powerful earthquake jolts North Island of New Zealand

More to follow...

