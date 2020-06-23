Image Source : AP New Zealand reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, total tally rises to 10

The total number of coronavirus cases in New Zealand rose to 10 on Tuesday after two new cases in the country. Tuesday's cases were a man in his 20s who arrived on June 19 on from India, and a man in his 20s who arrived on June 18 from the US, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told a press conference.

The two new cases brought the country's active cases to 10, as one of the cases in isolation in Wellington has recovered from the virus, Xinhua news agency quoted Bloomfield as saying.

Both cases were identified as part of the Ministry's day three routine testing during travellers' isolation, he said, adding that New Zealand was one of the few countries to require 14-day mandatory managed isolation and double testing before travellers could leave quarantine facilities.

The ministry has reported 1,165 confirmed cases to the World Health Organization, according to the ministry.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths in New Zealand was 22.

New cases started emerging in the country last week after a gap of 24 days.

