New Zealand's Auckland welcomes New Year 2022 with fireworks

New Zealand's Auckland becomes the first country in the world to welcome New Year 2022 with fireworks. New Zealand was one of the first places to celebrate the new year with a low-key lights display projected onto Auckland landmarks, including the Sky Tower and Harbor Bridge. That replaced the traditional fireworks show. While there hasn't yet been any community spread of omicron in New Zealand, authorities still wanted to discourage crowds gathering.

