Friday, December 31, 2021
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. New Zealand's Auckland welcomes New Year 2022 with fireworks

New Zealand's Auckland welcomes New Year 2022 with fireworks

New Zealand was one of the first places to celebrate the new year with a low-key lights display projected onto Auckland landmarks, including the Sky Tower and Harbor Bridge. 

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Auckland Published on: December 31, 2021 17:08 IST
auckland
Image Source : @ANI

While there hasn't yet been any community spread of omicron in New Zealand, authorities still wanted to discourage crowd gathering.

New Zealand's Auckland becomes the first country in the world to welcome New Year 2022 with fireworks. New Zealand was one of the first places to celebrate the new year with a low-key lights display projected onto Auckland landmarks, including the Sky Tower and Harbor Bridge. That replaced the traditional fireworks show. While there hasn't yet been any community spread of omicron in New Zealand, authorities still wanted to discourage crowds gathering.

Yearender 2021 Comprehensive stories 

ALSO READ | New Year's Eve muted by Omicron; many hoping for better 2022

Latest World News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Year Ender 2021
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News