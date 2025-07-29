Five people, including police officer, killed at New York office building shooting The city's emergency management alert system warned of traffic delays, road closures and disruptions to public transportation in the area. Through late July, New York City is on pace to have its fewest murders and fewest people hurt by gunfire than any year in recent decades.

New York:

At least five, including an off-duty New York City police officer, were killed in a shooting in the city’s Park Avenue Tower in a midtown Manhattan office building on Monday evening (local time), according to news agency Associated Press sources.

The New York Fire Department (FDNY) confirmed that emergency crews were called to a report of a shooting at a Park Avenue office building. According to an FDNY spokesperson, the emergency call was received at 6:30 pm, though no additional details have been released regarding the number of victims or the circumstances of the incident.

The 634-foot skyscraper, located at 345 Park Avenue, includes corporate offices for the National Football League and Blackstone. The building occupies an entire city block and is one of 41 New York City buildings with its own zip code.

The suspect was killed

According to the New York City Police, the situation at the Park Avenue office building has been contained, and the lone shooter is confirmed dead. The suspect was identified as Shane Tamura, of Nevada, two people briefed on the investigation told the AP.

Law enforcement officials located identification on Tamura's body, including a concealed carry permit from Las Vegas, the people said. The people were not authorized to discuss details of an ongoing investigation and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

However, authorities have not yet disclosed the motive behind the incident. Investigations are ongoing, and law enforcement personnel remain at the scene to ensure public safety and gather further evidence.

Local TV footage showed lines of people evacuating the office building with their hands above their heads. The building includes offices of Blackstone and the consulate general of Ireland.

FBI at Manhattan crime scene

Meanwhile, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said in a social media post that agents and other bureau personnel were responding to provide support to what he said was an "active crime scene." "The FBI is on scene at the Manhattan crime scene. The NYPD currently has the lead in this investigation. Our personnel are there to support their efforts. Motive is currently under investigation," Bongino said.

Mayor Eric Adams posted on social media that there was an "active shooter investigation" in midtown. He posted a clip to social media urging people still inside the office building to stay put because police officers were conducting a floor-by-floor search. The Democrat said he's headed to the hospital to speak with the family and loved ones of those involved.

He urged people to stay indoors and take safety precautions if they're in the area. Adams confirmed "there is an active shooter investigation taking place in Midtown right now" in a post on X. "Please take proper safety precautions if you are in the vicinity and do not go outside if you are near Park Avenue and East 51st Street," he wrote.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a post on X that she had been briefed on the shooting and urged people to avoid the area.

The city's emergency management alert system warned of traffic delays, road closures, and disruptions to public transportation in the area.

