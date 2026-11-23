New York:

A routine eye movement by a New York politician during a press conference has triggered a wave of bizarre online theories, with some social media users claiming he could be a reptilian disguised as a human.

Jordan Wright, a 32-year-old Democratic lawmaker representing Harlem's 70th District in New York, was among those standing behind Mayor Zohran Mamdani during a press conference at City Hall on November 20. The mayor was outlining plans to close Rikers Island by 2032 and bring down the city's jail population by 2,500 inmates over the next five years.

While Mamdani was speaking, cameras captured Wright smiling briefly before blinking and moving his eyes in an unusual circular motion. The clip quickly spread across social media, where users began linking his eye movement to a decades-old conspiracy theory about reptilian beings secretly posing as humans and controlling the world.

Here's the video | WATCH

What did Jordan Wright say about his viral eye movement?

A Democratic New York City assemblyman has responded to bizarre "lizard people" conspiracy theories after a viral video appeared to show his eyes rolling backwards while he stood behind Mamdani during a press conference.

"I have no idea what was going on in that video. I’m really not sure," Wright told the New York Post in a statement.

He also pointed to his legislative work as evidence of his humanity, citing a project he championed in Harlem that established the city’s first community-based centre dedicated to climate action. The five-storey facility provides residents with environmental education and advocacy services.

"Obviously I'm a human being, and my humanity can be seen through my legislation like the $4 million for the WE ACT environmental justice center in Harlem," he said. "I can’t speak to any reptiles or aliens," he added.

How did social media users react?

The video sparked a frenzy on social media over the weekend, reviving a decades-old conspiracy theory that extraterrestrial reptilian beings secretly control the Earth by disguising themselves as world leaders and celebrities to manipulate society.

"This is how lizards blink… I am pretty sure there is full-blown ‘Men in Black’ aliens walking among us disguised as human beings, and they are hiding in plain sight," one social media user said.

Another X user suggested the clip showed that aliens were becoming increasingly brazen about revealing themselves to the public.

"The ‘reptile’ is standing right behind Mamdani, as he announces a full scale-release of dangerous prisoners from NYC jails," the X user said.

"The aliens are not even bothering to hide themselves anymore. They intend to create so much chaos on Earth, that we will be unable to defend ourselves," the user added.

The discussion also spilled onto Reddit, where some users questioned whether Wright was human.

"Yes, the guy in the back is a reptilian, 100%" the Reddit user said.

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