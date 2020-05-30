Saturday, May 30, 2020
     
New York City 'on track' for June 8 reopening

New York City - the epicentre of the US outbreak - is "on track" to enter the first phase of reopening on 8 June, according to state Governor Andrew Cuomo.

New York City 'on track' for June 8 reopening
New York City 'on track' for June 8 reopening

New York City - the epicentre of the US outbreak - is "on track" to enter the first phase of reopening on 8 June, according to state Governor Andrew Cuomo. The announcement comes as five northern regions of the state have entered phase two, meaning they can open businesses such as hair salons and barber shops where customers and employees come into close contact, the BBC reported.

New York City is the only one of the ten regions in the state not yet to have entered phase one of reopening.

Cuomo said that as many as 400,000 people will go back to work in New York City when non-essential construction and manufacturing resumes.

"I understand why people would be anxious about taking public transit," Cuomo said, pledging that buses and trains are being cleaned frequently. "The public transit system will be safe."

