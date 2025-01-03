United States will relentlessly pursue ISIS: Biden on terrorist attack in New Orleans

Follow us on Image Source : AP US President Joe Biden

After the terrorist attack in New Orleans which killed 15 people as an ISIS supporter rammed into a car during the New Year's celebration, United States President Joe Biden on Thursday said that the United States will relentlessly pursue ISIS as well as other terrorist organisations.

Biden said, "We are going to relentlessly pursue ISIS and other terrorist organisations where they are and they will find no safe husher here."

He added, "The number of people killed in New Orleans has risen to 15, including the attacker, 35 people were injured. Today the FBI briefed me that as of now, we have no information that anyone else is involved in the attack. They've established that the attacker was the same person who planted the explosives in those ice coolers in two nearby locations in the French Quarter just a few hours before he rammed into the crowd with his vehicle."

"The number of people killed in New Orleans has risen to 15, including the attacker, 35 people were injured. Today the FBI briefed me that as of now, we have no information that anyone else is involved in the attack. They've established that the attacker was the same person who planted the explosives in those ice coolers in two nearby locations in the French Quarter just a few hours before he rammed into the crowd with his vehicle," Biden said.

The US President also reiterated that the attacker, who has been identified as Shamsud Din Jabbar, indicated his support for ISIS. Notably, an ISIS flag was found from Jabbar's vehicle.

Any connection between New Orleans and Las Vegas incidents?

Regarding the possible connection between the New Orleans attack and the Las Vegas Cybertruck explosion, Biden informed that the investigation is underway, and there's no evidence so far suggesting a possible connection.

Biden further reiterated that the attacker Shamsud Din Jabbar from whom vehicle an ISIS flag was found, has indicated his support for the terrorist organisations in the videos he made.

