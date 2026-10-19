Netanyahu warns of 'hostile' future US President, seeks new alliances with India, Latin America,

Tel Aviv:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that a future US president could adopt a hostile stance towards Israel, urging the country to strengthen its international partnerships with nations such as India and countries in Latin America. Presenting his security doctrine on Sunday, Netanyahu said Israel must prepare for a possible shift in Washington's policy while using the remaining years of US President Donald Trump's current term to consolidate its position.

Netanyahu made the remarks nine days before Israel's October 27 election, where he faces a challenge from former Israel Defence Forces chief Gadi Eisenkot. The Israeli Prime Minister's comments came hours before Trump publicly endorsed his re-election bid, offering support days before voters head to the polls. "In two years, a President, man or woman, could come to power who is very hostile to Israel," Netanyahu said, raising questions about how Israel should respond to such a change in the political landscape.

Netanyahu calls for stronger alliances beyond the US

Netanyahu said Israel needed to make the most of the remaining period of Trump's presidency while preparing for a future in which American support might not remain as strong. He argued that the country should strengthen its position in Washington while building relationships with other nations. "First, we must do everything we can during these two years, and during the following two years, in the American arena, through good times and bad," he said.

He also called for the expansion of Israel's international partnerships, pointing specifically to India and countries in Latin America. "The second thing is to create other alliances. That is what I am working on now with many countries in our region and outside it. India is not a small country, and there are many others," Netanyahu said.

The Israeli leader pointed to political developments in Latin America as another opportunity for expanding Israel's network of partners. Referring to Brazil, he said a significant political shift could take place there within days.

Netanyahu argued that Israel needed to broaden its alliances and develop capabilities that would make it valuable to countries around the world.

India features prominently in Netanyahu's diplomatic strategy

Netanyahu has frequently referred to India's importance in Israel's international outreach, highlighting his relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as evidence that Israel retains strong partners despite diplomatic challenges. In May, Netanyahu described India's relationship with Israel as "unique" and referred to the country as a "huge power". He also spoke of the strong public affection for Israel in India, saying there was "crazy love" for the country.

His latest remarks place India within a broader effort to diversify Israel's diplomatic relationships and prepare for possible changes in American foreign policy. The Israeli Prime Minister's comments suggest that he sees partnerships beyond Washington as important to the country's long-term strategic position.

Netanyahu's relations with Democratic presidents under scrutiny

Netanyahu's warning about a potentially hostile future US administration comes against the backdrop of his often tense relations with Democratic Party presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden. According to analysts cited in the source material, Netanyahu's strained ties with Democratic administrations have contributed to growing apathy towards him among some Democrats in the United States. They argue that the Israeli leader has presented his disagreements with American presidents as evidence of his willingness to defend Israel's interests, making the issue a recurring feature of his election campaigns.

Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, has often framed his approach to Washington as an effort to safeguard the country's security, even when it involves disagreements with its closest ally.

Gadi Eisenkot criticises Netanyahu's security doctrine

Netanyahu's presentation drew sharp criticism from Gadi Eisenkot, his main challenger in the upcoming election. The former Israel Defence Forces chief dismissed the document as a political exercise rather than a substantive national security strategy. "Nine days before the election and three years after the gravest failure and disaster in Israel's history, with every war front still open, Netanyahu decided to present his 'security doctrine' to the public," Eisenkot said.

He described the document as two pages of slogans that, in his view, failed to provide a meaningful security strategy for Israel. Eisenkot accused Netanyahu of leaving the country in a strategic vacuum and disregarding the security concerns of Israeli citizens. The opposition challenger also accused the Prime Minister of attempting to influence voters through fear and political messaging ahead of the election.

"This is Netanyahu's method: manipulating perceptions, frightening people and trying to divert attention from the parade of lies and racism surrounding his campaign tonight," Eisenkot said. The exchange highlights the security and diplomatic questions at the centre of Israel's election campaign, with Netanyahu arguing for stronger international alliances and Eisenkot questioning the substance of his proposed security doctrine.

(With inputs from AP)

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