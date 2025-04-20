Netanyahu says Israel has 'no choice' but to continue fighting in Gaza Netanyahu reaffirmed his commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. He is facing increasing domestic pressure, not only from families of hostages and their supporters but also from retired and reservist Israeli soldiers.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that Israel has “no choice” but to continue fighting in Gaza and will not put an end to the war until Hamas is destroyed and all hostages are freed in order to ensure that the territory won’t pose a threat to Israel.

Netanyahu reaffirmed his commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. He is facing increasing domestic pressure, not only from families of hostages and their supporters but also from retired and reservist Israeli soldiers who are questioning the continuation of the war after Israel broke a ceasefire last month.

In his recent statement, Netanyahu said that Hamas had rejected Israel's latest proposal, which offered the release of half the hostages in exchange for an extended ceasefire.

His remarks came after Israeli airstrikes killed more than 90 people within a 48-hour period, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Israeli forces have been intensifying their military operations in an effort to push Hamas to disarm and release the hostages.

Hospital staff reported that women and children were among the 15 people killed overnight. In the southern city of Khan Younis, at least 11 people died—several of them in a tent located in the Muwasi area, which Israel has designated as a humanitarian zone and where hundreds of thousands of displaced people are sheltering.

Israel vows to occupy large "security zones"

Israel has pledged to escalate its military operations throughout Gaza and to maintain control over large “security zones” within the densely populated coastal enclave of more than 2 million people. Hamas, on the other hand, is demanding a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from the territory.

For the past six weeks, Israel has also enforced a blockade on Gaza, preventing the entry of food and essential supplies.

This week, humanitarian organisations sounded the alarm, warning that thousands of children are suffering from malnutrition. According to the United Nations, most residents are surviving on less than one meal a day as aid supplies run dangerously low.

(With inputs from the Associated Press)