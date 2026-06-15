Netanyahu refuses to back down on Lebanon as US-Iran reach peace deal; Trump calls him 'very difficult guy'

New Delhi:

The prospect of an end to the conflict between the United States and Iran has run into fresh uncertainty after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly rejected a crucial Lebanon-related provision in the proposed agreement. According to Israeli media reports, US President Donald Trump informed Netanyahu about the upcoming signing of a US-Iran deal aimed at ending months of tensions and military confrontation. However, the Israeli leader is said to have made it clear that Israel does not consider itself bound by any clause that could restrict its operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Reports also suggest that Netanyahu has seeked an urgent meeting with Trump. According to the Israeli source the Israeli leader wants to “clarify and communicate its positions in the negotiations" during the proposed meeting.

Israel draws a red line on Lebanon

Reports suggest Netanyahu conveyed to Trump that the Israeli military would continue maintaining its positions in Lebanon and would keep targeting what it considers security threats posed by Hezbollah.

Israel's stance indicates that even if Washington and Tehran reach an agreement, military activity along the Israel-Lebanon border may continue. Israeli officials argue that Hezbollah remains a significant threat and that the country cannot compromise on its security concerns.

The Lebanon issue has emerged as one of the biggest obstacles to broader regional peace efforts. Hezbollah's involvement in the conflict transformed what initially began as a confrontation involving Iran into a wider regional crisis.

Iran has consistently maintained that any lasting ceasefire must include a complete halt to military action in Lebanon. This position appears to be at odds with Israel's determination to continue operations against Hezbollah.

Trump angered by Israeli strike?

The disagreement reportedly intensified after an Israeli strike in Beirut took place shortly before the announcement of the agreement. Trump is said to have expressed frustration over the timing of the operation, believing it could have jeopardised delicate diplomatic efforts.

The incident highlighted growing differences between Washington and Jerusalem over how the conflict should be handled in its final stages. Although previous US-led efforts helped secure a truce between Israel and Lebanon, tensions have remained high. Both sides have repeatedly accused each other of violating ceasefire arrangements, preventing the border region from returning to stability.

Calling the Israeli prime minister "a very difficult guy," Trump suggested Israel should appreciate the diplomatic breakthrough being pursued by Washington. Trump argued that preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons is ultimately in Israel's interest, saying that without such an agreement, the threat posed by a nuclear-armed Iran would be far greater for Israel's security.

Uncertain road ahead

The proposed deal is being viewed as a significant diplomatic breakthrough for Washington and Tehran. However, Israel's refusal to accept restrictions linked to Lebanon raises questions about whether the agreement can deliver lasting peace across the region.

With competing security concerns, unresolved tensions involving Hezbollah, and continued military activity on the ground, the path towards a comprehensive regional settlement remains uncertain.

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