Netanyahu opposes US F-35 sale to Turkey, warns Trump's move would upset Middle East power balance

Jerusalem:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has strongly opposed the possible sale of US-made F-35 stealth fighter jets to Turkey, warning that such a move could significantly alter the strategic balance in the Middle East. Speaking in an interview with CNN on Tuesday (local time), Netanyahu said he had personally urged US President Donald Trump not to approve the sale after the latter indicated he was considering reversing restrictions imposed during his first presidential term. The Israeli Prime Minister argued that supplying America's most advanced fighter aircraft to Turkey would pose serious security risks for Israel and the wider region.

Netanyahu questions Turkey's role as a US ally

Explaining his objections, Netanyahu questioned Turkey's reliability as a strategic partner of the United States and criticised the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. "The sale of America's most advanced fighter aircraft 'doesn't make Turkey a friendly state to the United States," Netanyahu told CNN. Referring to Erdogan, Netanyahu said Ankara is "a regime that's infected with the Muslim Brotherhood, which hates the United States." "He's not exactly a model ally of the United States. He threatens to destroy my country, the one and only Jewish state," Netanyahu added.

Netanyahu warned that providing Turkey with the fifth-generation fighter aircraft would have consequences beyond Israel's security. "This is not a force for peace and stability. When you give them that power, you're going to see aggression in its wake," he said. He also revealed that he had directly appealed to Trump not to approve the sale, arguing that doing so would "destroy the power balance in the Middle East."

Trump signals openness to F-35 deal with Turkey

Netanyahu's remarks come as President Trump indicated he is open to allowing the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey despite an existing congressional ban. Speaking while attending the NATO summit in Turkey, Trump described Ankara as an "extraordinary" ally and suggested the US administration was actively considering the proposal. "We have a better relationship with Turkey, and Turkey has been in many ways much more loyal than other countries that we think would be loyal," Trump said. "It's a great plane, it's the best, currently the best plane by far, and certainly something we will consider," he added.

Trump also announced that Washington would soon remove sanctions imposed on Turkey following its purchase of Russia's S-400 air defence missile system. "We are going to be taking the sanctions off. We don't want to sanction friends," Trump said.

Israel-Turkey tensions continue to deepen

The latest disagreement comes amid increasingly strained relations between Israel and Turkey. Last week, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan described Israel as "a burden that humanity can no longer bear." Israel's foreign minister condemned the statement, calling it "textbook incitement to genocide." The exchange reflects growing diplomatic tensions between the two countries over regional security and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Netanyahu dismisses suggestions of rift with Trump

Despite disagreeing with Trump over Turkey, Netanyahu insisted that his overall relationship with the US President remains strong. His comments came after Trump remarked over the weekend that the Israeli Prime Minister "knows who the boss is."

Responding to the remark, Netanyahu downplayed any differences between the two leaders. "He's the President of the United States. He does what is good for the United States. I am the Prime Minister of Israel, I do what is important for Israel, and most of the time these things are identical," Netanyahu added.

Netanyahu cautious on US-Iran ceasefire agreement

Netanyahu also commented on the US-Iran ceasefire agreement, which ended a conflict that Israel had wanted to continue and eased sanctions on Iran's oil exports in exchange for reopening the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. The agreement also leaves open the possibility of broader sanctions relief if Washington and Tehran reach a permanent deal.

According to CNN, the agreement does not address several issues that had initially driven the conflict, including Iran's nuclear programme, ballistic missile development, support for proxy groups and its stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

While Netanyahu has previously been one of the strongest critics of diplomacy with Iran, including opposition to the Iran nuclear deal during former US President Barack Obama's administration, he refrained from openly criticising the current agreement.

Asked whether he supported the ceasefire, Netanyahu stopped short of giving a definitive assessment. "It's too early to say what will happen," he said. "The president believes that he can stop Iran's nuclear program, and he believes he can do it through negotiations. I have my doubts, but I think he should be given the chance, and he's trying to achieve that," he added.

Why the F-35 debate matters

The proposed sale of F-35 fighter jets has become a key geopolitical issue because the aircraft is regarded as one of the world's most advanced stealth combat platforms. Israel has long maintained a qualitative military edge in the region with US support, and any decision to provide the same capability to Turkey could reshape regional security calculations and influence future US relations with both NATO allies.

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