Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has offered to let Opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot become the head of government first under a proposed national unity arrangement, saying he is willing to serve as alternate Prime Minister at the beginning of its term. The proposal comes amid ongoing negotiations to form a new government following Israel's October 27 election, which left neither Netanyahu's bloc nor Eisenkot's alliance with a parliamentary majority.

In a statement posted on X on Saturday, Netanyahu said he was prepared to set aside the principle that the leader of the largest party should become Prime Minister. He pointed out that his Likud party had received around 250,000 more votes than Eisenkot's Yashar party, but said he was willing to make the compromise to facilitate a unity government.

Netanyahu also called for negotiations to be accelerated, adding that he expected the opposing side to make similar concessions. He said agreements would also be required on key issues, including military conscription.

Netanyahu offers to serve as alternate Prime Minister

Netanyahu's proposal would allow Eisenkot to take the Prime Minister's position at the start of a proposed unity government's term, with Netanyahu serving as alternate Prime Minister.

The Israeli Prime Minister said he was willing to put aside the convention of allowing the leader of the largest party to head the government, despite Likud securing more votes than Eisenkot's Yashar party.

The offer comes as both sides face a deadline to reach an agreement and form a government. President Isaac Herzog had tasked Eisenkot with forming the government after the October 27 election failed to produce a clear parliamentary majority for either political bloc.

Eisenkot has until December 6 to assemble a government, with the option of seeking a 14-day extension.

Eisenkot accuses Likud of delaying unity talks

Earlier, Eisenkot said he intended to form a new government within the eight days remaining in his mandate. He accused Netanyahu's Likud party of participating in unity negotiations without a genuine intention of reaching an agreement.

In a post on social media, Eisenkot said the two sides had held five meetings over two weeks but had failed to make progress on key issues.

He alleged that Likud had refused to put forward concrete proposals or make compromises on matters including the removal of far-right parties from the government, the establishment of a state commission of inquiry into the October 7, 2023, attack and legislation requiring broader military service.

Eisenkot also accused Likud of deliberately prolonging the negotiations in an attempt to divide the opposition and force another election.

Likud accuses Eisenkot of political double game

Responding to Eisenkot's allegations, Likud accused the opposition leader of conducting what it described as a political double game.

The party claimed that Eisenkot was already working on an alternative coalition, distributing ministerial portfolios and preparing to rely on Arab parties. Likud described those parties as supporters of terrorism.

The accusations have added to tensions between the two sides as negotiations continue over the formation of a unity government.

Netanyahu's opponents gain control of parliamentary agenda

The political uncertainty has also extended to Israel's parliament. On November 17, lawmakers elected a new speaker opposed to Netanyahu, giving his political opponents control over the legislative agenda while government formation talks remained underway.

The election result has left both political camps facing the challenge of securing enough parliamentary support to form a government.

With Eisenkot's mandate approaching its deadline, Netanyahu's offer to serve as alternate Prime Minister could become an important part of the ongoing negotiations. However, the two sides continue to disagree over key political and policy issues, including the composition of the proposed government and military service requirements.

(Inputs by: IANS)

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