Trump urges Israel to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities, contradicting Biden’s call for restraint

As tensions continue to rise between Israel and Iran, following the latter's launch of dozens of missiles into Israeli territory, former US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump on Friday urged Netanyahu-led forces to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Addressing a gathering in Fayetteville, North Carolina, as part of his election campaign, the former US President criticized President Biden’s stance on the matter when questioned about it.

"They asked him, 'What do you think about Iran, would you hit Iran?' And he goes, 'As long as they don't hit the nuclear stuff.' That's the thing you want to hit, right?" Trump said.



Significantly, the Republican presidential candidate for the presidential bid on November 5 also refuted President Biden's stance aganist the full-grown strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. While Biden had asserted that the 'answer is no', on the other hand, Trump extends support for the same.

"I think he's got that one wrong. Isn't that what you're supposed to hit? I mean, it's the biggest risk we have, nuclear weapons. He should have gone with the stance that Israel can attack Iran's nuclear sites and worry about everything else later," Biden added.

"If they’re going to do it, they’re going to do it. But we’ll find out whatever their plans are," he asserted.

It is pertinent to note that the statement by the former US President came a day after President Joe Biden said that an "all-out war" in the Middle East was unlikely.

"We'll be discussing with the Israelis what they're going to do. All G7 members agree to a matter that Israel has a right to respond, but they should respond in proportion," President Biden stated.

