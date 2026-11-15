'Netanyahu had no intention of keeping promises': Joe Biden on Gaza civilian killings in memoir

Washington:

Former US President Joe Biden in his upcoming memoir 'Promise Me, America' accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on civilian casualties in Gaza saying "he had no intention of keeping promises to limit civilian casualties." Biden in his memoir revealed that he got deeply frustrated with Israeli leader's unwillingness to look beyond political interests. Biden raised repeated concerns with Netanyahu over the civilian killings and humanitarian consequences following the Israel's military offensive after the October 7 Hamas attacks, though Netanyahu acknowledged and assured of taking greater precautions, but were rarely followed, as per the excerpts of the memoir published in various US media publications.

Biden's take on Gaza civilian killings in new memoir

"Bibi had no qualms about making promises he had no power - or intention - to keep," the former US president in his book. Biden also recounts that though he tried for achieving permanent peace in the Middle East, but it was shattered following Hamas's October 7 assault on Israel. "I had been calling on Israel to take precautions to reduce civilian suffering since the beginning of the conflict. I had expressed these concerns privately in many conversations with Bibi, who acknowledged the damage that these rising casualties were doing to Israel's image, and to US support for the war," Biden in his memoir.

"But a familiar pattern established itself: He would promise to do more, and then another aggressive action would follow, killing more civilians. When we called them on it, the Israelis always had an explanation or excuse, but the result was the same," Biden writes. "While I understood that he was working under severe pressures, I was frustrated by his failure to think like a statesman and safeguard Israel's long-term interests, not just his own short-term political needs," he wrote.

On his new memoir, Biden in a post on X wrote, "My presidential memoir, PROMISE ME, AMERICA, is coming out on November 17th. I hope you'll read it. It covers my years as President. The challenges we faced, the decisions I made, and why I made them. It's about who we are as a nation. What we stand for. And America's role in the world. More than anything, it's about my faith in the American people and the great American experiment in self-governance and democracy."

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