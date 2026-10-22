Netanyahu dials PM Modi, invites him to light torch with Smit Machchhar on Israel's Independence Day

Tel Aviv:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday spoke with PM Modi and invited him to participate in Israel’s Independence Day celebrations alongside Indian pilot Smit Machchhar, whom he described as heroic. In a post on X, Netanyahu said PM Modi thanked him for the invitation and highlighted the close counterterrorism cooperation between the two countries.

India and Israel are fighting terrorism together: PM Modi told Netanyahu

“I spoke with my friend, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and invited him to light the torch alongside a brave Indian pilot on Israel’s Independence Day. PM Modi thanked me for the invitation and said that on land and in the air, India and Israel are fighting terrorism together. He also commended the strong and decades-old ties between us. He expressed his appreciation for the courageous and long-standing relationship between us,” Netanyahu said.

We exchanged views on recent developments in West Asia: PM Modi

On the other hand, PM Modi said he received a phone call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “We reviewed the sustained momentum in our bilateral ties and reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthening our partnership. We also exchanged views on recent developments in West Asia and underscored the urgent need to restore peace and stability in the region,” he said.

During their phone call, both the leaders also welcomed the sustained momentum in India-Israel relations and reaffirmed their shared commitment to further strengthening the Special Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

"The leaders also exchanged views on recent developments in West Asia and underscored the urgent need to restore peace and stability in the region. Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's call for dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

PM Modi had made a state visit to Israel from February 25 to 26

It should be noted that PM Modi had made a state visit to Israel from February 25 to 26. The two leaders had then agreed and decided to elevate the Strategic Partnership to a new level -- 'A Special Strategic Partnership for Peace, Innovation and Prosperity'.



That time, PM Modi had said that India's security interest was linked to peace and stability in the Middle East, adding that New Delhi fully supported the Gaza Peace Initiative. They also had telephonic talks during the US-Iran and Iran conflict.



Earlier this month, Netanyahu had called Indian pilot Smit Machchhar a "hero of the entire world" for foiling an alleged attempt by his co-pilot to crash an Israel-bound flight, as he spoke with him over the phone. Captain Machchhar was attacked and seriously injured by his co-pilot in the cockpit of flydubai flight FZ1073 while the aircraft was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv last month.

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PM Modi receives call from Netanyahu; discusses West Asia tensions, India-Israel bilateral ties