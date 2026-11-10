Netanyahu calls Trump daily to push for fresh Iran strikes, regional leaders urge restraint: Report

Even as his political future hangs in balance, Israel's outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has kept urging US President Donald Trump for relaunching fresh strikes on Iran, but has not been actively pushing for it.

According to a report by the Financial Times (FT), Netanyahu calls Trump every day, lobbying for relaunching a military operation. This has left the Arab and Muslims leaders in a worry, who do not want an escalation of situation in the Middle East again.

"Netanyahu calls him every day [to urge him to resume the war]. Those who don't want a war within the White House and outside have been trying to combat that," a person aware of the development told the publication. "The regional leaders are telling him not to escalate and prioritise negotiations."

The push from Netanyahu is coming at a time when his reign is nearly at an end in Israel, with Gadi Eisenkot being tasked with forming the new government in the country. But interestingly, Eisenkot has invited Netanyahu to join his government under his leadership. Netanyahu, on his part, has also called a unity government a necessity for Israel.

Regional leaders worried, calls for restraint

While his future hangs in balance, his calls for a restarting the military operation against Iran has left regional leaders worried. However, Trump on Tuesday assured that he would not be relaunching the strikes.

In a post on Truth Social following a telephonic conversation with Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Trump said leaders of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, and others prefer a status quo, including a continuation of the naval blockade of Iran.

But he emphasised that all these nations have agreed that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, adding that the US remains "locked and loaded" to relaunch the strikes if necessary.

"At this point, however, that seems to be quite unlikely. Israel, and the entire Middle East, are protected from Iranian danger and threats," Trump said. "We are seeing positive momentum toward an end to this Conflict, and will ensure that America’s interests are at all times protected. At the conclusion of this Military Engagement, the American People, and the World, will be far safer and more secure."

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