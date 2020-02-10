Monday, February 10, 2020
     
  4. Nepal's Tribhuvan Airport shuts for an hour after fire breaks out at coffee shop inside premises

A fire incident has been reported at a coffee shop inside the premises of Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal's capital city of Kathmandu on Monday.

Kathmandu Updated on: February 10, 2020 22:09 IST
A fire incident has been reported at a coffee shop inside the premises of Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal's capital city of Kathmandu on Monday. The fire was later brought under control within the minutes by the fire tenders. 

No casualties reported during the incident.

Tribhuvan International Airport authorities informed the passengers that the airport has been shut for an hour following the incident. 

A flight was diverted to Kolkata and three other flights were kept on hold.

