Nepal's Tribhuvan Airport shuts for an hour after fire breaks out at coffee shop inside premises

A fire incident has been reported at a coffee shop inside the premises of Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal's capital city of Kathmandu on Monday. The fire was later brought under control within the minutes by the fire tenders.

Tribhuvan International Airport authorities: Airport has been shut after the fire. 1 flight diverted to Kolkata, 3 kept on hold. #Nepal



An incident of fire was reported at a coffee shop at the airport, which was later brought under control. No casualties reported yet. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/Qiio4RgzMf — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2020

No casualties reported during the incident.

Tribhuvan International Airport authorities informed the passengers that the airport has been shut for an hour following the incident.

A flight was diverted to Kolkata and three other flights were kept on hold.

