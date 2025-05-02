Nepal student's death in Odisha's KIIT: Foreign minister Deuba seeks thorough investigation Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana confirmed that the ministry has engaged with senior officials from the Government of India, the Odisha state government, and the Nepali Embassy in New Delhi to ensure a comprehensive and transparent investigation.

Kathmandu:

Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of a Nepali student who was found dead in her hostel room at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University in Odisha. The deceased student was identified as Prisa Sah. Calling the incident heartbreaking, Deuba extended her heartfelt condolences to the student's family, saying, "I pray for the eternal peace of Prisa's soul and express my deepest sympathies to her loved ones during this difficult time."

Following the incident, the Nepalese Ministry of Foreign Affairs promptly launched diplomatic efforts to uncover the truth behind the student's untimely death. Deuba confirmed that the ministry has engaged with senior officials from the Government of India, the Odisha state government, and the Nepali Embassy in New Delhi to ensure a comprehensive and transparent investigation.

Nepal's Ambassador to India reacts

Meanwhile, Nepal's Ambassador to India, Dr Shankar P Sharma, has also expressed profound grief over the untimely death of the Nepali student. Taking to X, he stated, "Deeply saddened by the tragic death of Nepali student Prisha Sah, found in her hostel room at KIIT, Odisha. Heartfelt condolences to her family. Prayers for eternal peace." The Ambassador further assured that the Nepal Embassy is actively coordinating with India's Ministry of External Affairs, the Odisha government, local police authorities, and the university administration to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident.

Nepalese student found dead on KIIT campus

It is to be noted here that the incident comes barely two and a half months after the suicide of Prakriti Lamsal, another Nepalese student of the same institute, on February 16, 2025. The body of B Tech computer science student Prasa Saha was recovered from room number 111 of the ladies' hostel of the institute, a senior officer said. Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has also raised the issue at the diplomatic level and requested the central government to ensure justice for the Nepalese students of the institute. The state government then formed a high-level committee, headed by the additional chief secretary of the Home Department, to probe the matter. The NHRC also investigated the matter.

