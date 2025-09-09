Nepal's Agriculture Minister Ramnath Adhikari resigns after Gen Z protests over social media ban Nepal’s Agriculture Minister Ramnath Adhikari resigned from his post on Tuesday. This comes following the death of 19 people during youth-led “Gen Z” protests on Monday.

Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is facing mounting political pressure after two key cabinet ministers resigned within 24 hours of youth-led demonstrations that shook Kathmandu on Monday. On Tuesday, Agriculture Minister Ramnath Adhikari stepped down, citing the government’s “authoritarian” response to the protests. His resignation follows that of Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, who quit on Monday evening, hours after 19 people were killed during clashes between protesters and police.

In his resignation letter, Adhikari condemned the government’s response to what began as “peaceful protests”. He wrote, “Instead of recognising citizens' natural right to question and protest in a democracy, the state responded with widespread suppression, killings, and use of force moving the country towards authoritarianism.”

Adhikari added that he could not, in good conscience, remain in power “without accountability” for the government’s violent crackdown on youth demonstrators.

What sparked the protests?

The unrest was triggered by the government's decision to ban major social media platforms, including Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, and Instagram, for failing to register locally. Protesters mainly from the Gen Z demographic (born 1995–2010) took to the streets of Kathmandu in large numbers on Monday. Demonstrators chanted slogans like “Stop the ban on social media, stop corruption not social media!” as they marched toward Parliament, waving national flags.

What started as a peaceful protest quickly spiraled into chaos:

Protesters breached police barricades and entered restricted zones near Parliament.

Clashes erupted as some hurled water bottles and branches; police retaliated with tear gas, water cannons, and rubber bullets.

At one point, police were overwhelmed and forced to retreat into the Parliament compound.

The government declared a curfew around Parliament, key government offices, and the President’s residence.

The Ministry of Communication and Information Technology said the bans were due to the platforms’ failure to register and comply with local laws. Companies were given a seven-day deadline starting August 28, but failed to meet it.

This is not the first time Nepal has clamped down on digital platforms:

In 2023, TikTok was banned for “disturbing social harmony.” The ban was lifted only after TikTok agreed to comply with regulations. Pornographic websites have also been banned since 2018.