Follow us on Image Source : AP Nepal’s RSP withdraws support to incumbent Pushpa Kamal Dahal-led govt

Kathmandu: The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) on Friday (May 5) decided to withdraw its support to Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda-led government, said party Chief Rabi Lamichhane.



With this Dahal would need to go for a floor test within 30 days after appraising the Prime Minister about the move, as per the constitution. The party has 21 seats in the Parliament.

Earlier in December 2022, Pushpa Kamal Dahal was sworn in as the Prime Minister of Nepal for the third time, a day after the former guerrilla leader dramatically walked out of the pre-poll alliance led by the Nepali Congress and joined hands with opposition leader K P Sharma Oli. The 68-year-old CPN-Maoist Centre chairman was appointed as the country's new prime minister after he submitted a letter to President Bidya Devi Bhandari showing the support of 169 members in the 275-member House of Representatives.

Also Read: Nepal PM 'Prachanda' wins vote of confidence in parliament

Alos Read: Nepal: Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' takes oath as new Prime Minister

Latest World News