Nepal Protests: Former PM Khanal's wife Raj Laxmi undergoing treatment; death rumors false Nepal has yet to decide on a leader to head the interim government. The frontrunners for the position include Kathmandu Mayor Balendra 'Balen' Shah, former Supreme Court Chief Justice Sushila Karki and Kulman Ghising, the former chief of Nepal’s electricity authority.

Kathmandu:

Earlier reports of the death of Raj Laxmi Chitrakar, wife of former Nepalese Prime Minister Jhala Nath Khanal, have turned out to be false. Reports confirm that she is alive but in critical condition and currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

Reports by Nepal’s local media on Tuesday claimed that Raj Laxmi had died during violent clashes in the Dallu area of Kathmandu. Protesters had reportedly set fire to former PM Khanal's residence and Raj Laxmi was said to have been trapped inside during the incident.

Contrary to the earlier reports, it has now been confirmed that Raj Laxmi Chitrakar was severely burned but survived the incident. She was rushed to Kirtipur Hospital in critical condition, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

According to The Kathmandu Post, her condition remains critical but stable. Dr Kiran Nakarmi, Director of Kirtipur Hospital, stated, "Her condition is serious and remains the same as when she was first brought in for treatment."

Nepal violence

Nepal has been reeling under severe violence, which was fuelled after the government's decision to ban social media platforms across the country. The unrest later turned into an anti-corruption movement.

Despite the reversal of the social media ban and the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, protests continue to rage across Nepal. Demonstrators remain on the streets, with widespread reports of vandalism and arson. Houses and offices of several leaders and government officials were set on fire.

Nepal yet to choose interim leader after Oli’s resignation

Nepal has yet to decide on a leader to head the interim government. The frontrunners for the position include Kathmandu Mayor Balendra 'Balen' Shah, former Supreme Court Chief Justice Sushila Karki and Kulman Ghising, the former chief of Nepal’s electricity authority.

Meanwhile, multiple rounds of discussions are underway involving Gen Z protest leaders, President Ram Chandra Poudel and Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel, as the country navigates a critical political transition.