Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal's official Twitter account hacked

Nepal PM twitter hacked: Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal's official Twitter handle @PM_Nepal was hacked in the early hours of Thursday (March 16). In his Twitter account, instead of Dahal's profile, the BLUR account, which is a Non-Fungible Token Marketplace for Pro Traders is seen.

On the Twitter account, @PM_Nepal pinned a tweet regarding the NFT which read, "The Summoning has been started. Get your BAKC/SewerPass ready and get down in the pit! https://thesummoning.party.

"The account has around 690.1K followers.

