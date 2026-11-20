Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah is set to visit India for the first time. Sharing this information, Nepal's Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai said that, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah will visit India on a state visit from 22 to 23 November. According to the Foreign Secretary, a 34-member government delegation led by Prime Minister Balendra Shah will leave Kathmandu for New Delhi for high-level talks.

Meeting between PM Modi and Balendra Shah

During his visit, Prime Minister Balendra Shah will hold delegation-level meetings with his Indian counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday. Following the delegation-level talks, the two Prime Ministers will jointly inaugurate various energy-related projects. Bilateral agreements covering various aspects of cooperation will also be signed and exchanged between the two sides.

To President Draupadi Murmu

Following the delegation-level talks, Prime Minister Balendra Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a joint press conference. This will be followed by a lunch hosted by PM Narendra Modi in honour of Nepalese leader Balendra Shah. As part of his official visit to the national capital, New Delhi, Prime Minister Balendra Shah will also meet with President Draupadi Murmu.

To pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

During his visit to Delhi, Nepali Prime Minister Balendra Shah will also visit the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial at Rajghat. He will pay homage to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, and lay a wreath. He will also participate in the Nepal-India Business Forum, aimed at strengthening commercial and economic ties between the two countries.

Centuries-old relationship between India and Nepal

India-Nepal relations, based on centuries-old historical, cultural, and geographical bonds, are underpinned by the 1950 Treaty of Peace and Friendship and a 1,751-km-long open border. Defined by the traditional saying "Roti-Beti ka Rishta," which symbolises shared livelihoods and family ties, these bilateral relations are moving towards pragmatic economic, energy, and digital integration under Nepal's new political leadership.

The visit is expected to provide fresh momentum to bilateral relations and strengthen cooperation between the two neighbouring countries, which share longstanding historical, cultural and people-to-people ties, the ministry said.

It will also give the two countries an opportunity to review their wide-ranging bilateral cooperation and explore ways to further strengthen their partnership.

Prime Minister Shah is scheduled to return to Kathmandu on November 23.

ALSO READ:

PM Modi likely to visit Jatayu Earth's Centre, know all about world's largest bird sculpture