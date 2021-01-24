Nepal Political Turmoil: PM Oli expelled from ruling Communist Party amid political unrest

Image Source : ANI Nepal political turmoil: PM Oli expelled from ruling NCP amid political unrest

Caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was removed from the ruling Nepal Communist Party by a Central Committee Meeting of the splinter group of the party on Sunday, amid a deepening political crisis post the dissolution of the Parliament.

Earlier on Friday, the rival faction leaders of the NCP had threatened to expel Oli's membership from the party as they took to the streets for the second time in less than a month to protest against his decision to dissolve the Parliament on December 20 last year, calling for fresh elections for April and May this year amid the political unrest in the country.

Since then, the Nepal Communist Party is acting like two parties -- one headed by Oli himself and the other led by former Prime Ministers Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka Prachanda and Madhav Kumar Nepal. Both sides are running separate programmes across the country under the same banner as they await official recognition from the Election Commission.

Amid this row, the Prachanda-Nepal faction has taken disciplinary action against Oli.

A Standing Committee meeting of the faction held on Sunday decided to expel Oli from the party, its spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha told.

"His membership has been revoked," Narayan Kaji Shrestha, a spokesperson for the splinter group, confirmed to news agency ANI.

The dissident faction has alleged Oli breached the party discipline and is liable to expulsion from the party. It had earlier relieved him from the post of party Chairman.

According to Pampha Bhusal, leader of the dissident faction, Sunday's meeting decided to expel Oli even from the general membership, accusing him of violating the party statutes.

"He (Oli) is not even an ordinary member of the party now," Bhusal said.

The faction had earlier asked Oli to furnish, within three days, an explanation why not action should be not taken against him for anti-party activities.

The faction had handed over this notice to the Prime Minister's residence. However, Oli did not respond to the letter.

Sunday's meeting also reviewed the protest programme and discussed a new protest plan.

The faction had taken to the streets against the dissolution of the House of Representatives, terming the move unconstitutional and undemocratic.

