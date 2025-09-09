Nepal lifts ban on social media after violent protests that left 19 dead, over 300 injured Gen Z protest in Nepal: The deadly protests on Monday turned violent when some protesters entered the Parliament complex, prompting police to use water cannons, tear gas, and live rounds to disperse crowds, eyewitnesses said.

Kathmandu:

In a significant development, the Nepal government announced that it has withdrawn its earlier decision to ban social media sites in the country after violent protests by the Gen Z left at least 19 people dead and over 300 others injured. Making the announcement, Nepal Minister for Communication, Information and Broadcasting Prithvi Subba Gurung said that the government has withdrawn its earlier decision to ban social media sites following an emergency meeting of the Cabinet.

Moreover, Gurung said the Ministry of Information has ordered the concerned agencies to start the process of resuming the social media sites as per the demands of the ‘Gen Z’, which spearheaded a massive protest in front of the Parliament in the heart of Kathmandu.

(Image Source : PTI)Police teams are deployed in Kathmandu.

It should be noted that just three days ago, the Nepal government had banned 26 social media sites, including Facebook and ‘X’ over their failure to register with the Nepal government.

Nepal govt urges 'Gen Z' group to withdraw protest

In the meantime, the Nepal minister requested the protesting 'Gen Z' group to withdraw their protest programme.

The deadly protests on Monday turned violent when some protesters entered the Parliament complex, prompting police to use water cannons, tear gas, and live rounds to disperse crowds, eyewitnesses said.

Meanwhile, social media sites such as Facebook, ‘X’ and WhatsApp have come back into operation from Monday night.

(Image Source : PTI)Police teams take control as protests intensified in Kathmandu.

19 killed as youths clash with police

At least 19 people died and over 300 others injured in the violent protests that rocked the Nepal capital on Monday, leading to Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak’s resignation over the situation.

The Nepali Army was deployed in the capital after the situation deteriorated. The army personnel took control of the roads surrounding the parliament complex in New Baneshwor.

Nepal PM Oli says govt wanted to regulate social media

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, expressing his grief over the deaths, alleged that there was "infiltration by some unwanted elements in the peaceful demonstration" that compelled the government to use force to protect public property from being damaged.

“The government did not intend to ban social media sites, but to regulate them,” he said and announced that a probe committee would be formed that would submit its report within 15 days.

(Image Source : AP)Police try to disperse protesters in Kathmandu.

Here’s how protests turn violent

The demonstration turned violent when some protesters entered the Parliament complex, prompting police to use water cannons, tear gas, and live rounds to disperse crowds, eyewitnesses said.

Nepal Police spokesperson Binod Ghimire said 19 people were killed in clashes in various parts of Kathmandu during the rally, and two protesters died in Sunsari district of eastern Nepal in police firing. The protests spread to Pokhara, Butwal, Bhairahawa, Bharatpur, Itahari and Damak.

Home Minister Lekhak resigns on moral grounds

Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, who represented the Nepali Congress party in the coalition government led by Prime Minister Oli, resigned on moral grounds following the deadly clashes, the Nepali Congress sources said.

He submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Oli at a cabinet meeting held at the PM's residence, Baluwatar, in the evening, according to a minister who attended the meeting.

Also Read:

Nepal: 19 dead, Home Minister resigns as Gen Z protest turns violent; PM Oli refuses to revoke ban | 10 Points