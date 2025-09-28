Amid probe into Gen-Z protests, Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM KP Sharma Oli Nepal Gen-Z protests: The development comes a day after Oli, the chairperson of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist), made his first public appearance following his resignation. On Saturday, Oli attended an event organised by the Rashtriya Yuwa Sangh in Bhaktapur.

Kathmandu:

The interim Nepal government led by Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Sunday imposed a travel ban on ousted PM KP Sharma Oli in view of the probe into the Gen Z protests. Apart from Oli, it also imposed travel restrictions were also imposed on four others - former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, Home Secretary Gokarna Mani Duwadi, then-Chief of the National Investigation Department Hutaraj Thapa, and former Kathmandu CDO Chhabi Raj Rijal.

According to news agency ANI, the restrictions include a ban on foreign travel and also on leaving the Kathmandu Valley without a prior approval from authorities.

"As the individuals listed below are under investigation in the course of the investigation and inquiry into the incidents of Bhadra 23 and 24 (September 8 and 9), necessary action should be taken to prevent their foreign travel and, as they are required to appear before the Commission at any time for investigation, a letter will be written to the concerned body to make arrangements to prevent them from leaving the Kathmandu Valley without the Commission's approval," the Nepal government said in its order.

KP Sharma Oli's first public appearance

The development comes a day after Oli, the chairperson of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist), made his first public appearance following his resignation. On Saturday, Oli attended an event organised by the Rashtriya Yuwa Sangh in Bhaktapur, where he slammed the interim Nepal government and blamed 'infiltrators' for the violence during the Gen Z protests in the Himalayan nation.

"On September 8, after noon, when you (Gen-Z protestors) reached the Everest Hotel and were at the barricade, some infiltrators mingled with the crowd. As the situation escalated, efforts were made to de-escalate it, and many Gen-Z protesters returned," Oli had said, denying any wrongdoing during the protests.

"However, some were surrounded and pushed forward by these infiltrators, resulting in damage and the tragic loss of dozens of young lives. An investigation committee has been formed to look into the matter, and I am confident that the truth will be revealed," he added.