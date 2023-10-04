Wednesday, October 04, 2023
     
Nepal imposes lockdown in a district after clash breaks out between Hindu and Muslims over social media post

The incident occurred in Nepalgunj-- a Sub-Metropolitan City in Banke district allegedly after a Hindu boy posted a 'controversial status' about Muslims on social media. This resulted in communal tensions in the Hindu-dominated country.

Ajeet Kumar Written By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Kathmandu Updated on: October 04, 2023 16:22 IST
A large number of police were deployed in Nepalgung to ease
Image Source : AP A large number of police were deployed in Nepalgung to ease tension between the two communities.

A town in Nepal has imposed a lockdown after tension between two communities escalated over a 'contentious' social media post. According to a report by Kathmandu Post, the incident occurred in Nepalgunj, also spelt Nepalganj-- a Sub-Metropolitan City in Banke District, after a Hindu boy posted a 'controversial status' about Muslims on social media. This resulted in communal tensions in the Hindu-dominated country.

As per the media report, Muslims protested the status inside the region’s main government administrator’s office building, burned tires on the streets and blocked traffic. Initially, the administration imposed a curfew for 24 hours on Monday and later, it was extended until further orders.

