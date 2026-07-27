Nepal imposes indefinite restrictions after communal violence in Sunsari leaves one dead, several injured

Kathmandu:

Communal violence broke out in Nepal's Sunsari district, which shares a border with India, leaving one person dead and several others, including security personnel, injured. The clashes erupted after members of two religious communities got into a dispute while holding separate events at the same location. According to officials, the confrontation began over the use of loudspeakers and the installation of religious flags. The disagreement soon escalated into violence, prompting security forces to intervene to restore order.

One killed as security forces intervene

Police said the violence broke out on Sunday night in the Captainganj area of Dewanganj Rural Municipality in Sunsari district. Two religious groups were conducting separate programmes when tensions flared over loudspeaker use and the display of religious flags. The verbal altercation quickly turned violent, forcing security personnel to step in. During efforts to bring the situation under control, security forces opened fire. A 24-year-old man, identified as Om Prakash Mehta, was killed in the firing. More than a dozen people, including security personnel, were reportedly injured in the clashes.

Indefinite restrictions imposed in affected areas

In view of the prevailing situation, the Sunsari District Administration Office imposed indefinite restrictions in parts of the district from 7 am on Monday. The restrictions cover five market areas in Koshi Province and will remain in force until further orders. Under the prohibitory measures, gatherings of more than four people, demonstrations, public meetings and sit-ins have been banned in the affected areas to prevent any further escalation of violence.

Violators face fine and jail term

Authorities have warned that anyone violating the restrictions may face a fine of 500 Nepalese rupees, imprisonment of up to one month, or both, in accordance with the prevailing law. Security forces have been deployed across sensitive locations, and officials are closely monitoring the situation to ensure peace is restored.

Why Sunsari is strategically important

It is to be noted here that Sunsari district is located in south-eastern Nepal and shares its border with the Indian state of Bihar. The region serves as an important transit and commercial corridor between India and Nepal, making the maintenance of law and order particularly significant for cross-border movement and trade. Authorities have appealed to residents to remain calm and cooperate with security personnel as efforts continue to normalise the situation.

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