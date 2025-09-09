Nepal Gen Z protests: Army urges calm, vows to protect lives as violence grips Himalayan nation The Army stated that the developments were being carefully analysed and reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding the interests and security of the Nepalese people.

Kathmandu:

The Nepal Army has urged people to maintain peace amid violent protests in the Himalayan nation following the government's ban on social media platforms. The Army stated that the developments were being carefully analysed and reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding the interests and security of the Nepalese people.

"We are analysing the latest developments of the Gen Z movement. Nepal Army is always committed to protect the interests and security of Nepalese people, and keeping the latest developments in mind, we express our commitment towards protecting the life and property of the people,” the statement read.

“It is the duty of all Nepalese to preserve and protect the historical, cultural, archaeological and national properties of the country in this critical situation,” it added.

Protesters attack houses of several leaders

Angry protesters have set fire to the presidential palace and attacked the residences of various leaders. The homes of ministers, former prime ministers and the governor of the central bank have also been targeted.

Given the situation, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned from his post, and soon after, Nepal's President Ram Chandra Paudel also stepped down.

Balen Shah urged people to go home

Tensions remain high in Kathmandu and several other cities. Kathmandu mayor Balen Shah has urged the protestors to go back home.

“Please gen Z. The country is in your hands. You guys will make it. Now, no matter how much damage is, you will be ours. Go back home now,” he said