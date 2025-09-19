Nepal Gen Z protests: Ex-PM KP Sharma Oli says govt never ordered police to shoot protestors Nepal Gen Z protests: KP Sharma Oli also hit out at those who damaged public properties and government buildings during the protest, saying it was done 'deliberately' after his resignation.

Kathmandu:

Former Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said on Friday that his government had never ordered the police to shoot at protestors during the recent Gen Z protests in the country, offering condolences to those who lost their lives in the agitation.

In his remarks, the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) chairperson also hit out at those who damaged public properties and government buildings during the protest, saying it was done 'deliberately' after his resignation.

"After my resignation, Singha Durbar was set on fire, Nepal’s map was burned, and attempts were made to erase the nation’s identity. Institutions, courts, businesses, party offices, leaders’ houses and private properties were selectively reduced to ashes," Oli said, as reported by The Kathmandu Post.

"Conspirators created violence, and our youths lost their lives. The government never ordered police to shoot at protesters. Investigations must determine who used automatic weapons that the police did not have," he added.

Nepal's Gen Z protest and Oli's resignation

Massive protests erupted in Nepal earlier this month against the Oli government's decision to impose a ban on 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube and X (previously Twitter). The agitation turned violent, leading to the death of more than 70 people, with the protestors even vandalising government buildings.

Many of the Nepali politicians' residences were also attacked during the protests, including the residence of Oli. Though the Oli government revoked the ban, the protests continued, which ultimately led to the resignation of the CPN-UML chairperson.

Sushila Karki became new PM

Later, 73-year-old Sushila Karki was appointed as the interim prime minister of Nepal. Karki has vowed to work in 'coordination' with the Gen Zs, assuring them of ending corruption and improving the economic condition of the Himalayan nation. "I feel ashamed. If they were Nepalis who destroyed these essential structures, how can they be called Nepalis," she said after her appointment.