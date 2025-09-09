Nepal: Fresh protests erupt in Kathmandu as demonstrators demand PM Oli’s dismissal Nepal Gen Z protest: Protesters were seen throwing stones at police as fresh violence erupted during protests in Kathmandu. The ban on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other social media sites in the country was lifted Monday night.

Kathmandu:

Fresh protests erupted in Kathmandu again on Tuesday, just hours after the Nepal government lifted ban on social media that led to clashes between protesters and police in which at least 19 people died, according to local media. The Gen Z agitators are demanding the resignation of Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Indefinite curfew imposed in Kathmandu

The Kathmandu District Administration Office imposed an indefinite curfew inside the Ring Road area of the Nepalese capital, reintroducing restrictions just hours after an earlier order was lifted, the Himalayan Times reported today.

The previous curfew was imposed on Monday, which expired at 5 am today, was replaced by the fresh order taking effect at 8:30 am.Protestors were seen today blocking roads outside the Nepal Parliament and in Kalanki, among other places, Kathmandu Post said.

19 killed, 300 injured in violent protest on Monday

The move from the government comes after security forces opened fire on demonstrators in Kathmandu and Itahari on Monday, leaving at least 19 dead and hundreds injured, making it the deadliest crackdown on civilian protests in recent years, according to the Himalayan Times.

Protesters demand PM Oli’s resignation

The protesters are demonstrating against what they see as the authoritarian attitude of the government and said they won't stop until Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigns.

One of the protesters today told ANI, "Yesterday, many students were killed and the Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli, should leave the nation...Students should continue to raise their voice..."

Nepal Minister Gurung resigns after protests

Nepal Minister for Communication, Information and Broadcasting Prithvi Subba Gurung on Monday night announced that the government has withdrawn its earlier decision to ban social media sites following an emergency meeting of the Cabinet.

Gurung said the Ministry of Information has ordered the concerned agencies to resume the social media sites as per the demands of ‘Gen Z’, which spearheaded a massive protest in front of the Parliament in the heart of Kathmandu. The Nepalese government had ordered the ban of 26 social media sites, including Facebook and ‘X’, over their failure to register with the government.

