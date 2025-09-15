Nepal Gen Z protest: Interim govt to provide Rs 1 lakh to families of deceased, observe national mourning Nepal Gen Z protest: Nepal Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal announced that the interim government will also provide free transport services to the deceased's family members to transport their bodies.

Kathmandu:

Hours after being sworn in as Nepal's home minister, Om Prakash Aryal on Monday announced that the interim government in the Himalayan nation will provide 1 lakh Nepali rupees to the kin of those who lost their lives in the Gen Z protest.

In addition to this, Aryal announced that the interim government will also provide free transport services to the deceased's family members to transport their bodies. The country will also observe national mourning, and Nepal's flag will be flown at half-mast.

72 people had lost their lives in the Gen Z protests, which was launched former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli banned 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube and X (previouslt Twitter). Although the decision was revoked, Oli and his government was forced to resign.

Aryal sworn in as Nepal's home minister

Earlier in the day, Aryal was sworn in as Nepal's home minister. Along with Aryal, Kulman Ghising and Rameshwor Khanal were also sworn in as ministers. The oath was administered by Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel.

Khanal has been given the finance ministry portfolio, and Ghising was given the charge of energy, water resources and irrigation; physical infrastructure and transport; and urban development.

This comes days after 73-year-old Sushila Karki was made the country's interim prime minister, after KP Sharma Oli's government was toppled by the Gen Z protesters.

Karki's warning to those who caused vandalism during protests

On Sunday, she said those involved in vandalism and destruction during the anti-government protests last week will be brought to justice. She said that the arson and vandalism during the protests of September 9 was pre-planned and the Gen-Z protesters were not involved in such activities.

"The kind of arson and vandalism that has taken place is a criminal act. This was carried out in an organised manner. Those responsible must be punished," Karki stated.