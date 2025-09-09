Nepal Gen Z protest: IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India suspend flights to Kathmandu amid crisis Amid violent protests and political unrest in Nepal, IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Air India suspend flights to Kathmandu, offering refunds and rebooking options to affected passengers.

New Delhi:

Amid escalating political turmoil in Nepal, major Indian airlines — IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Air India — have suspended all flights to and from Kathmandu until further notice. The move follows the temporary closure of Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, as violent anti-government protests and the resignation of top Nepalese leaders plunge the country into crisis.

The airlines have cited passenger safety concerns and the closure of airport operations as reasons for the cancellations. Passengers affected by these disruptions are being offered options for refunds, rebookings, or alternate flights through respective airline channels.

IndiGo issues travel advisory, cancels all Kathmandu Flights

In an official statement, IndiGo confirmed the suspension of all Kathmandu-bound flights, stating:

“In view of the prevailing situation in Kathmandu, the airport has been closed for operations. Consequently, all flights to and from Kathmandu stand suspended as of now. If your travel is impacted, you may conveniently opt for an alternate flight or claim a refund by visiting our website.”

IndiGo added that it is closely monitoring developments and remains in constant coordination with local authorities to resume operations at the earliest. Passengers have been advised to regularly check the airline's official platforms for updates - www.goindigo.in

SpiceJet cancels flights for September 10

Following similar concerns, SpiceJet has also announced the cancellation of all flights to and from Kathmandu on September 10. The airline has activated its customer support helplines and advised passengers to reach out for refunds or rebookings.

SpiceJet Helpline Numbers:

+91 (0)124 4983410 / +91 (0)124 7101600

Air India cancels four flights amid airport shutdown

Air India has cancelled four major flight pairs on the Delhi-Kathmandu-Delhi route, citing the deteriorating situation in Kathmandu. Flights AI2231/2232, AI2219/2220, AI217/218, and AI211/212 were suspended on Tuesday.

A source from Air India reported that one of its flights had to return to Delhi mid-air after smoke was spotted near the Kathmandu airport complex.

Air India Website: www.airindia.in

Mass protests rock Nepal; top leadership resigns

The wave of flight suspensions comes as Nepal faces its largest political upheaval in recent years. Massive, youth-led protests have erupted across the country over corruption, unemployment, and internet censorship, prompting the resignations of President Ram Chandra Paudel, Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, and several senior cabinet members.

The situation remains tense in Kathmandu, with violent clashes, curfews, and disrupted public services.

Airlines have urged passengers with bookings to regularly check official websites and helplines for the latest updates. Most carriers are offering full refunds, rebooking options, or alternative travel arrangements depending on availability.