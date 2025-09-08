Nepal Gen Z Protest: A look at Kathmandu's controversial bills that aim to 'tighten control' on society Nepal has banned 26 social media platforms, including Facebook and X, after they failed to register with the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology within the given deadline. Earlier, Nepal had given social media platforms to register themselves within seven days from August 28.

Kathmandu:

Violent protests erupted in Nepal's capital Kathmandu and other areas on Monday over the government's decision to ban social media. The protests prompted the government to deploy the army and additional forces, and issue shoot-at-sight orders, which ultimately led to the death of 18 people, while dozens have been injured.

Most of the protestors are youths, particularly comprising the Gen Z, who want the government to revoke its order. "Stop the ban on social media, stop corruption not social media," the agitators were heard shouting during their protests.

Why has Nepal banned social media platforms?

Nepal has banned 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, X, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram, after they failed to register with the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology within the given deadline. Earlier, the Nepalese government had given social media platforms to register themselves within seven days from August 28.

Nepal's controversial bills

Nepal government's decision to ban social media platforms comes at a time when it is mulling introducing multiple bills to 'tighten control' on civil society. Earlier, it introduced an amendment to the Print and Publications Act, allowing the Chief District Officer (CDO) to restrict online media.

However, even many of country's officials were not aware of this amendment, under which people who want to operate online media need to apply to the concerned CDO. "This provision in the law was changed without the notice of our ministry, and we are unaware where this amendment proposal came from," The Kathmandu Post quoted Minkumar Sharma, acting director of the Information Department, as saying.

In addition to this, the Nepalese government has brought another draft bill that would replace the Social Welfare Council (SWC), giving it direct control over "registration, regulation and management" of NGOs and charities. Under this draft bill, NGOs would need to get approval from the CDO or Registrar Office. However, like the amendment to the Print and Publications Act, this draft was introduced without consulting the civic groups.

Dr SP Kalaunee, Country Representative of BlinkNow Foundation and Chair of the Association of International NGOs in Nepal (AIN) told Nepal Times that it is questionable if this draft bill "intends to allow for civil society organisations in Nepal a free space to operate." "The draft seems oriented towards controlling rather than facilitating the work of civil society organisations," he said.