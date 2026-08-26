Nepal flash floods: Nearly 100 killed, over 750 missing; IAF keeps transport fleet on standby for relief ops

Kathmandu:

A sudden and massive flood swept through central Nepal on Wednesday, killing nearly 100 people, leaving over 750 missing, including 133 Indian nationals, and causing widespread destruction in settlements along the river. The flooding also damaged at least a dozen hydropower projects, officials said. The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River at around 9 am local time, with the waters reportedly coming from the Tibet side. The disaster affected Rasuwa and Dhading districts, which border Tibet, as well as Nuwakot district, southwest of Kathmandu.

The sudden rise in the river's water level caused extensive damage in Timure in Rasuwa district and the nearby Syafrubesi area, with vehicles, goods and other property swept away, the Nepal Army said in a statement. Rasuwa district is located northeast of Kathmandu, around 125 km from the Tibet border.

Meanwhile, the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) said 384 travellers --- 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali citizens -- have been reported missing following the floods in Rasuwa. Among the missing foreign travellers are 105 Indians and 37 non-resident Indians (NRIs), while the remaining tourists are from countries including the US, Malaysia, the UK, South Africa, Australia and the Netherlands. The Nepal Tourism Board has issued emergency contact numbers for assistance: 1234 (toll-free), 1144 (hotline) and Tourist Police at 9851289445.

Follow the thread for all the latest updates.