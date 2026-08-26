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Nepal flash floods: Nearly 100 killed, over 750 missing; IAF keeps transport fleet on standby for relief ops

Written By: Arushi Jaiswal
Updated:

Nepal Flash Flood: Nearly 100 people were killed and over 750, including 133 Indian nationals, remain missing after a massive flash flood originating in Tibet swept through central Nepal.

Nepal Flash Flood LIVE
Nepal Flash Flood LIVE Image Source : India TV
Kathmandu:

A sudden and massive flood swept through central Nepal on Wednesday, killing nearly 100 people, leaving over 750 missing, including 133 Indian nationals, and causing widespread destruction in settlements along the river. The flooding also damaged at least a dozen hydropower projects, officials said. The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River at around 9 am local time, with the waters reportedly coming from the Tibet side. The disaster affected Rasuwa and Dhading districts, which border Tibet, as well as Nuwakot district, southwest of Kathmandu.

The sudden rise in the river's water level caused extensive damage in Timure in Rasuwa district and the nearby Syafrubesi area, with vehicles, goods and other property swept away, the Nepal Army said in a statement. Rasuwa district is located northeast of Kathmandu, around 125 km from the Tibet border.

Meanwhile, the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) said 384 travellers --- 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali citizens -- have been reported missing following the floods in Rasuwa. Among the missing foreign travellers are 105 Indians and 37 non-resident Indians (NRIs), while the remaining tourists are from countries including the US, Malaysia, the UK, South Africa, Australia and the Netherlands. The Nepal Tourism Board has issued emergency contact numbers for assistance: 1234 (toll-free), 1144 (hotline) and Tourist Police at 9851289445.

Follow the thread for all the latest updates. 

Nepal flash flood

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  • 11:30 PM (IST)Aug 26, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Nearly 100 people killed, over 750 missing

    Nearly 100 people were killed and over 750, including 133 Indian nationals, remain missing after a massive flash flood originating in Tibet swept through central Nepal, devastating several towns and villages, washing away critical bridges, and crippling a dozen hydropower projects.

  • 11:03 PM (IST)Aug 26, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    India will provide all possible support to Nepal: Rajnath Singh

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he was deeply saddened by the loss of lives and damage caused by the devastating floods in Nepal, and asserted that India will provide all possible support and assistance to its "friendly neighbour". In a post on X, he also expressed heartfelt condolences to the affected families and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured. "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives and damage caused by the devastating floods in Nepal. Our heartfelt condolences to the affected families and prayers for speedy recovery of the injured. India will provide all possible support and assistance to our friendly neighbour," Singh posted on X.

  • 10:59 PM (IST)Aug 26, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Nepal PM thanks PM Modi for assistance

    Nepal PM Balen Shah said, "Thank you very much, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for your kind call and deep condolences. We deeply appreciate your warm words of solidarity and your generous offer of assistance to Nepal during this difficult time. This gesture of solidarity is a reflection of the enduring bonds of friendship between our two countries, which we profoundly value."

  • 10:41 PM (IST)Aug 26, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    World Bank pledges NRs 25 billion assistance to flood-hit Nepal

    The World Bank on Wednesday offered Nepalese Rs. 25 billion in emergency financial assistance to flood-hit Nepal for the rescue, relief and reconstruction of affected areas, according to the Ministry of Finance. Soon after news of the flood spread, the World Bank's Country Director for Nepal, David Sislen, informed Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle that up to NRs. 25 billion could be mobilised from various sources as emergency assistance.

  • 10:40 PM (IST)Aug 26, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    India coordinating with Nepal for rescue, relief of nationals

    The Indian Embassy on Wednesday said it was coordinating with the Nepal government for the rescue of Indian nationals affected by flash floods along the country's border with the Tibet region, as Kathmandu thanked New Delhi for providing relief materials and critical medical supplies.

  • 10:36 PM (IST)Aug 26, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    3 killed, 265 missing in mudslide in Tibet

    At least three people were killed and 265 others reported missing in Tibet region after a massive mudslide hit a border area with Nepal on Wednesday, official media reported. President Xi Jinping has ordered all-out efforts to search for and rescue people missing after devastating flash floods swept through villages and towns near the China-Nepal border area in Tibet, causing heavy casualties.

  • 10:07 PM (IST)Aug 26, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Indian Embassy in China issues helpline numbers

    The Indian Embassy in China has issued an advisory for Indian nationals stranded in areas affected by recent flash floods in the Tibet Autonomous Region. The embassy said Indian nationals in the affected areas can seek assistance through the following contact points:

    • Chinese officials on the ground: 0086 139 8999 0012
    • Embassy of India, Beijing: 0086 185 1428 4905, also available on WhatsApp
    • Embassy of India, Kathmandu: +977 985 131 6807 and +977 970 910 7500, both available on WhatsApp

     

    "The Embassy in Beijing is in close touch with local authorities to assist affected Indian nationals. Please follow all official advisories issued by local authorities," it added.

  • 9:28 PM (IST)Aug 26, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    India sends 10 tonnes of humanitarian aid

    India has stepped up its humanitarian response to the devastating flash floods in Nepal, dispatching 10 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) supplies along with essential medicines to support the neighbouring country's ongoing rescue and relief operations. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said India stands firmly with Nepal and its people as the Himalayan nation grapples with the aftermath of a catastrophic flash flood in the Bhotekoshi River. Announcing India's assistance, Jaishankar said the country's thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones and everyone affected by the disaster. "Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and all those affected. In the face of this challenge, India stands with Nepal and its people," he wrote on X. The latest assistance is part of India's efforts to support Nepal as rescue teams continue searching for those missing and authorities work to provide relief to people affected by the sudden flooding. READ

  • 8:36 PM (IST)Aug 26, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Death count rises to 95

    According to the Nepal government, a total of 95 people have been killed in flash floods so far. The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River at around 9 am (local time) affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts bordering Tibet, officials said. Situated near the Tibet border, Rasuwa is about 125 kms northeast of Kathmandu.

  • 8:19 PM (IST)Aug 26, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Nepal PM urges Himalayan nation to stand united

    Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah urged the Himalayan nation to stand united after devastating flood on Wednesday killed at least 95 people. "The pain and loss you have suffered is not small. But I want to assure you that you are not alone in this difficult time -- the state is with you with all its means and resources," Shah said in a statement posted to social media. "Please be patient. The government takes full responsibility for your rescue, treatment, food and shelter. In times of such a disaster, we all need to stand together."

  • 8:09 PM (IST)Aug 26, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    72 killed, nearly 500 missing

    At least 72 people died and nearly 500, including 133 Indians, are missing after a torrential flash flood originating in Tibet swept through central Nepal districts causing devastation in towns and villages, washing away bridges and damaging at least a dozen hydropower projects on Wednesday. The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River at around 9 am (local time) affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts bordering Tibet, officials said. Situated near the Tibet border, Rasuwa is about 125 kms northeast of Kathmandu.

  • 7:42 PM (IST)Aug 26, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Glacial lake outburst flood likely to hit Gandak basin: NDRF

    A sudden outburst in the Bhotekoshi River flowing through the Rasuwa District in Nepal occurred earlier today. NDRF said that GLOF (glacial lake outburst flood) is likely to hit Gandak basin. So, Gandak river basin in West Champaran and Muzaffarpur of Bihar and Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh, among other areas likely to be affected, are being monitored. 9 NDRF teams deployed in Bihar and 11 in Uttar Pradesh.

  • 7:13 PM (IST)Aug 26, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    President Murmu offers India's support for relief and rescue efforts

    President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences to Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel and the people of Nepal over the devastation caused by the flash floods. Murmu conveyed India's solidarity with Nepal during the difficult time and said India was ready to support the Nepalese government’s relief and rescue efforts for those affected by the calamity. "I convey my deepest sympathies to Rt Hon President Mr. Ramchandra Paudel, President of Nepal, and the people of Nepal on the devastation caused by the flash floods today. We express our solidarity with Nepal at this difficult hour. India stands ready to support the relief and rescue efforts of the Government of Nepal for those affected by this calamity," she said.

  • 6:51 PM (IST)Aug 26, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    NDRF on alert

    As per the Advisory of the Central Water Commission (CWC) and media reports, a sudden rise in river water level in the Trishuli river at Furke Khola in Nepal, around 160 km from the Indian border, due to suspected GLOF activity near the Nepal–China border, has been reported. The flood wave is likely to travel downstream in the Gandak river. Local authorities in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh near the India–Nepal border along the Gandak river have been advised to remain alert and maintain close monitoring of the situation. Keeping in view the anticipated floods in the Gandak river due to the flash flood incident in Nepal, NDRF is on high alert. The Chief Minister of Bihar has taken stock of the situation, especially along the Gandak river. After assessment, 02 NDRF teams have been dispatched for deployment in West Champaran and Muzaffarpur. Total 09 teams are deployed in Bihar. The State Government of Bihar is closely monitoring the situation and, in case of requirement, additional NDRF teams will be deployed. The situation in Uttar Pradesh is also under close watch by the State Government. One additional NDRF team has been deployed in District Kushinagar, which is likely to be impacted due to its close vicinity to the Gandak river. Overall 11 teams are deployed in UP for Flood Warning and Response (FWR) operations. NDRF, in close coordination with the State Governments of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and the CWC, is keeping a close watch on the situation. Additional teams are on standby for emergent requirements in case of any unforeseen situation.

    (Input: Manish Prasad) 

     

  • 6:44 PM (IST)Aug 26, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    NDRF teams deployed in Bihar's West Champaran and Muzaffarpur

    NDRF teams are deployed in West Champaran and Muzaffarpur in Bihar as a precautionary measure. A total of nine teams are currently stationed in Bihar, and the situation is being closely monitored, NDRF IG Narendra Singh Bundela told ANI.

  • 6:42 PM (IST)Aug 26, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Rahul Gandhi urges Centre to ensure safe return of missing Indians

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed deep concern over the devastating flash floods in Nepal, amid reports of hundreds of people, including Indian pilgrims, going missing. In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi also urged the Government of India to make every possible effort, in close coordination with Nepalese authorities, to locate the missing Indian citizens and ensure their safe return. "Deeply concerned by the devastating flash floods in Nepal, where hundreds of people, including Indian pilgrims, have gone missing. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of those who have lost their lives. My thoughts are with the families anxiously waiting for news of their loved ones. I urge the Government of India to make every possible effort, in close coordination with the Nepalese authorities, to locate the missing Indian citizens and ensure their safe return. I stand in solidarity with the people of Nepal and everyone affected by this tragic disaster," he said.

  • 6:39 PM (IST)Aug 26, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Nepal flood: Death count rises to 46 | District-wise toll

    The latest flood incident report shows 46 confirmed deaths, 93 injured persons, and 3 people rescued in an injured condition. 

    District-wise Death Toll

    • Rasuwa: 1 female and 1 male reported dead. 43 people injured. 
    • Nuwakot: 5 females and 6 males reported dead, totaling 11 deaths. 47 people injured. 
    • Dhading: 11 females and 5 males reported dead, totaling 16 deaths. Three injured persons (1 female, 2 males) were rescued. Human remains consisting of two arms/legs were recovered. 
    • Chitwan: 5 females and 13 males reported dead, totaling 18 deaths. Ten severed limbs (hands/legs) were recovered.

    Overall Casualties

    • Total deaths: 46 (21 females, 25 males) 
    • Total injured: 93 [citation]
    • Injured rescued: 3 (1 female, 2 males) 

    Apart from this, one body from Rasuwa has been transported to Kathmandu. 

     Six injured persons are receiving treatment in Kathmandu and 36 in Dhunche. One police officer who participated in rescue efforts sustained minor injuries and is in Nuwakot. 

    Death management procedures (official documentation of bodies) are ongoing. 

    The report also notes 9 injured persons managed in Gorkha (1 female, 6 males, and 2 unspecified)

    (Input: Manish Prasad)

     

     

  • 6:02 PM (IST)Aug 26, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Indian Air Force keeps transport fleet on standby

    The Indian Air Force has kept its transport aircraft fleet, including the C-17, C-130J and C-295, on standby for relief operations in Nepal due to flash floods there. A C-130 J transport aircraft is expected to take off with relief material to Nepal by late evening today, according to the ANI news agency sources.

     

  • 5:49 PM (IST)Aug 26, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    What triggered Nepal's Lhende River flood?

    An initial study based on the analysis of satellite images by Planet Labs indicates that a glacier-inclusive flood occurred in the Lhende River due to a snow-rock landslide that took place on the Nepal-China border approximately 20 kilometers northeast of the Nepal-China Rasuwagadhi border crossing.

    (Input: Manish Prasad) 

  • 5:46 PM (IST)Aug 26, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Chinese President X orders all-out rescue, relief efforts

    Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday ordered all-out efforts to search for and rescue people missing after devastating flash floods swept through villages and towns near the China-Nepal border area in Tibet, causing heavy casualties. A total of 145 officers and soldiers from the Xigaze detachment of the People's Armed Police have been sent to the affected border port to assist with emergency response operations. (PTI)

  • 5:41 PM (IST)Aug 26, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Rescue operation underway

    Rescue operation underway as teams continue efforts to reach those affected in Rasuwa.

  • 5:28 PM (IST)Aug 26, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Exact moment when flash flood hits Nepal | Video

    Several videos have gone viral on social media that showed the exact moment when the flash flood hit Nepal’s Rasuwa and Dhading districts. The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River at around 9 am (local time), coming from the Tibet side, affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts bordering Tibet and Nuwakot district, southwest of Kathmandu, officials said. READ

  • 5:26 PM (IST)Aug 26, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Amit Shah speaks to Bihar CM

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary amid the developing situation and took stock of the state's preparedness and the possible flood threat. The Home Minister assured the state government of all possible assistance to deal with the potential crisis. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is also being mobilised to deal with any emergency situation. READ

  • 5:09 PM (IST)Aug 26, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Nepal flood triggers alert in UP: CM Yogi orders vigilance in Maharajganj, Kushinagar

    Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, in a post on X, said, "The damage caused by the devastating flood in the Bhote Koshi River in Nepal's Rasuwa region is extremely alarming. Prayers to Lord Pashupatinath for the safety and well-being of all. In view of the rising water levels in the Gandak and Narayani rivers and the possibility of flooding in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj and Kushinagar districts due to its impact, instructions have been issued to the local administration to remain fully vigilant and ensure necessary preparations."

  • 5:09 PM (IST)Aug 26, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    SSB activates 11 rescue teams along India-Nepal border, 7 more on standby

    Following a sudden flash flood in Nepal on Wednesday morning, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has issued an alert to its formations deployed along the India-Nepal border. The force's 11 Rescue and Relief Teams (RRTs) have been alerted for immediate rescue and relief operations, while seven additional teams remain on standby. The SSB teams are prepared to assist the state government and local administration in rescue, relief and emergency response operations. The alert comes amid forecasts of increased flows in the Koshi and Narayani river basins, along with the possibility of flash floods in smaller rivers across Nepal. Vulnerable districts along the Ghaghara, Karnali and Mahakali river systems in UP and Uttarakhand are also being monitored. SSB battalions on India-Nepal border have been alerted to monitor the situation and maintain liaison with civil administration.

  • 5:06 PM (IST)Aug 26, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Bihar CM holds high-level review meeting

    Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary in a post on X, "In view of the flash flood situation in Nepal's upper catchment areas, a high-level review meeting was held, and instructions were issued to the concerned districts to remain fully alert. Instructions were given to ensure round-the-clock monitoring of embankments, night patrolling, and necessary preparations in sensitive districts including West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Saran, Muzaffarpur, and Vaishali. NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed. The safety of citizens is our topmost priority."

  • 4:54 PM (IST)Aug 26, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi speaks to Nepali PM Balen Shah

    PM Narendra Modi spoke to Nepal PM Balen Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the flood in Nepal. PM Modi also extended all possible humanitarian and relief assistance.

    (Input: Devendra Parashar)

  • 4:53 PM (IST)Aug 26, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    India to send relief material to Nepal: Sources

    According to government sources, India is preparing to send relief material to Nepal at the earliest following the devastating floods in the neighbouring country.

    (Input: Vijai Laxmi)

     

  • 4:48 PM (IST)Aug 26, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Indian Embassy issues helpline numbers

    Indian Embassy in a post on X said, "For assistance and information related to Indian nationals that have been affected by the flash floods in Nepal today, the following emergency numbers may be contacted: +977 985 131 6807, +977 970 910 7500."

  • 4:48 PM (IST)Aug 26, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Bihar on alert as Gandak River water level rises

    Special vigilance is being exercised in Bihar due to the emergence of a flash flood situation in the upper catchment area of the Gandak River in Nepal and the likelihood of a sudden surge in water flow, an official statement issued by the Disaster Management Department stated. Disaster management authorities said all necessary preparations are being made to address the potential flood situation in districts along the Gandak River.

  • 4:47 PM (IST)Aug 26, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Nepal Tourism Board issues helpline numbers

    The Nepal Tourism Board issued a toll free emergency number 1234 or hotline 1144 or tourist police 9851289445 for help.

  • 4:47 PM (IST)Aug 26, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    105 Indians reported missing

    At least 105 Indians are among the nearly 400 persons missing after the devastating flash floods in Nepal's Rasuwa district bordering Tibet. According to a statement by Nepal Tourism Board (NTB), a total of 384 travellers, 291 foreigners and 93 Nepalese nationals, have gone missing due to the Rasuwa floods. These travellers include 105 Indian tourists, 37 NRIs and remaining tourists from USA, Malaysia, UK, South Africa, Australia and Netherlands.

  • 4:46 PM (IST)Aug 26, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Sudden flood sweeps through northern Nepal

    A sudden, massive flood swept through two central Nepal districts bordering Tibet killing 16 people and causing extensive devastation at settlements along the river and damaging at least a dozen hydropower projects early Wednesday. The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River at around 9 am (local time) coming from the Tibet side affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts bordering Tibet and Nuwakot district, southwest of Kathmandu.

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