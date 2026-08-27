Nepal flash floods leave at least 170 dead; over 800, including 300 Indians, missing | 10 Points

Kathmandu:

The flash floods in Nepal that swept the country on Wednesday has claimed over 170 lives, said the police, while adding that 157 bodies have been recovered. However, the death count is expected to rise, as more than 800 people remain missing.

Among the missing, over 800 are foreigners of which more than 300 are Indian nationals. A rescue operation now remains underway in Nepal, with Prime Minister Balendra Shah saying that the state will provide all the necessary assistance to the needy.

"The pain and loss you have suffered is not small," Shah said in a statement. "But I want to assure you that you are not alone in this difficult time -- the state is with you with all its means and resources."

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The flash floods originated after an earthquake struck Tibet around 8:37 am (local time) on Wednesday, which caused a glacial outburst. It later affected the Rasuwa and Dhading districts after the flood waters surged through the Bhote Koshi River. Later, the flood affected many districts such as Nuwakot, Chitawan, Gorkha, Tanahu and Nawalparasi East, covering areas ranging from around 70 km to nearly 200 km from capital Kathmandu. The floods devasted many towns and villages along its way, destroying bridges and crippling a dozen hydropower projects, including Rasuwagadhi Hydropower Project (111 MW), Sanjen Khola Hydropower Project (78 MW) and Upper Trishuli 3A (60 MW). Several videos have also gone viral on social media that showed the devastation. With the situation remaining grim, a large rescue operation remains underway, with the Nepali Army mobilising 12 helicopters for a search. India is among the first responders and dispatched 10 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) along with essential medicines. "India's HADR and medical assistance has reached Kathmandu. More assistance is being mobilised to support relief efforts," said External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar in an X post. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke with Shah, assuring that New Delhi will provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Kathmandu. "In this difficult time, the people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal. India is prepared to provide Nepal with all possible types of humanitarian assistance. Our teams are closely coordinating on rescue and relief efforts," he said on X. The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has also issued emergency numbers for assistance and information related to Indian nationals affected by the flash floods. In a post on X, it said people can contact +977 985 131 6807 or +977 970 910 7500. The Embassy of India has remained engaged with the relevant authorities of the Government of Nepal for early rescue and relief for Indian nationals affected by the flash floods that took place in Nepal, it said in another post on X, adding rescue and relief efforts continue to be strengthened in coordination with the Nepal government. Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping also ordered all-out efforts to search for and rescue people missing after the devastating flash floods. A total of 145 officers and soldiers from the Xigaze detachment of the People's Armed Police have been sent to the affected border port to assist with emergency response operations. Xi called for efforts to evacuate residents at risk and provide timely medical treatment to the injured to minimise casualties. Xi also stressed the need to strengthen monitoring and early warning, ensure scientific rescue operations and guard against secondary disasters. State-run Global Times reported that the local government had dispatched personnel to the disaster-hit area, where communications had been cut off.

(With inputs from PTI)

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