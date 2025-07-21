Nepal flash flood: 11 highways blocked due to landslides, heavy rains predicted, Govt issues advisory The Home Ministry officials have warned people near major rivers to be careful and follow caution in view of the severe weather predictions as the weather system, which will be active from eastern Nepal, then move towards western Nepal.

Kathmandu:

Unprecedented floods and landslides after heavy rains has led to the complete blockage of 11 national highways across Nepal affecting daily life for far flung hilly areas, officials said. The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has predicted heavy rains across the country till July 21 and Nepal's Independent Power Producers Association has urged all hydropower projects to remain on high alert to minimise potential human and material losses.

Govt issues advisory

The Home Ministry officials have warned people near major rivers to be careful and follow caution in view of the severe weather predictions as the weather system, which will be active from eastern Nepal, then move towards western Nepal.

Rivers Koshi, Tamor, Arun, Tamakoshi, Dudhkoshi, Kankai in eastern Nepal are likely to witness significant rise in water level, with the Koshi river possibly reaching or exceeding the danger level, a statement from the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology said.

“The Bagmati river floods are likely to affect the Kathmandu Valley and downstream areas. The Mahakali and its downstream areas in western Nepal too are likely to be flooded by Monday afternoon,” it said.

List of affected areas in Nepal

The Baglung, Myagdi, Parbat, Syangja, Palpa, Nawalparasi, Rupandehi districts and other parts of central Nepal along the Narayani river watershed are likely to be affected while there is a possibility of moderate impact on the Rapti and Babai regions in the west too, the statement added.

Among the highways affected by floods and landslides include the Koshi Highway in Sankhuwasabha, Mechi Highway in Panchthar, Tamor Corridor Road section in Panchthar, and the Mid-Hill Highway in Panchthar.

These highways completely blocked

Similarly, the Pasang-Lhamu Highway in Rasuwa, the Kali Gandaki Corridor in Baglung, the Jomsom-Lomanthang Road in Mustang, the Sahid Highway in Rolpa, the Jajarkot-Dolpa Bheri Corridor in Rukum West, and the Mahakali Highway in Baitadi all are completely blocked due to natural disaster, said Nepal Police and Home Ministry sources.

Likewise, the road section from Tokha in Kathmandu to Nuwakot, the Kali Gandaki Corridor in Baglung Municipality, the Mid-Hill Highway in Galkot, Baglung, the Kali Gandaki Corridor in East Nawalparasi, and the Sahid Highway in Parivartan Rural Municipality, Rolpa, are operating one-way only, according to the officials.

Meanwhile, the Independent Power Producers Association, Nepal (IPPAN) has urged all hydropower projects to remain on high alert for the next three days.

With inputs from PTI